Small-Cap Superstars: 3 TSX Stocks With Explosive Upside

These small-cap superstars have strong fundamentals and market tailwinds, and can generate explosive returns over time.

If you’re looking for investments with significant upside potential and have a tolerance for a bit more risk, consider small-cap stocks on the TSX. With strong fundamentals, innovative strategies, and market tailwinds, these smaller Canadian companies can evolve into major players and generate explosive returns along the way.

However, small-cap stocks are inherently more volatile than their large-cap counterparts, and they can be more susceptible to market swings. However, this higher risk profile often comes with the chance for higher rewards. The key is in selecting the right companies, those with a solid growth path, competitive advantages, and sound financial footing.

With that in the backdrop, here are three small-cap superstars that can deliver explosive growth over time.

Small-cap stock #1: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is one of the top small-cap stocks to consider now. The company specializes in high-performance materials and specialty semiconductors that are essential to fast-growing sectors such as space technology, renewable energy, medical imaging, and security. As demand for its advanced materials continues to rise, 5N Plus is seeing the benefits through solid financial performance and a growing backlog of orders, which provides a strong foundation for future expansion.

Notably, 5N Plus has jumped over 591% in three years, significantly outperforming the broader markets. Despite this impressive run, the underlying growth drivers suggest there’s still plenty of upside ahead.

With increasing demand, expanding production capacity, and a focus on strategic acquisitions, 5N Plus is positioning itself to scale even further. Its emergence as the world’s leading supplier of ultrahigh-purity semiconductor materials outside of China gives it a distinct competitive edge, opening the door to long-term partnerships with major players in the industry.

Altogether, these strengths make this small-cap superstar a compelling investment that could continue to deliver significant returns in the years to come.

Small-cap stock #2: CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is another compelling small-cap stock to buy and hold for significant gains. It provides advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals for the oil and natural gas industry. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and recent tariff pressures, CES benefits from a business model that offers resilience. A large share of its revenue is U.S.-based, and its vertically integrated operations in both the U.S. and Canada, combined with a flexible supply chain, provide a strong buffer against external shocks.

CES is poised to benefit from broader industry trends such as increased upstream activity and growing demand for advanced chemical solutions. Its established infrastructure, strategic procurement practices, and asset-light business model enable it to generate strong free cash flow, even in a volatile environment.

As oil and gas producers push to maximize production through more complex and intense drilling practices, CES is ready to meet these evolving needs. The company’s technical expertise, customer-focused approach, and strong infrastructure make it a key player in the growing market for consumable chemicals.

Small-cap stock #3: Bird Construction stock

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a solid small-cap with explosive upside potential. As a leading Canadian construction and maintenance firm, Bird is set to benefit from a strong project pipeline, improving margins, and a robust national presence built through strategic acquisitions that have expanded and diversified its service offerings.

Financially, Bird is on stable footing. Its strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity give it the agility to weather economic cycles and seize new growth opportunities. A key strength lies in its solid combined backlog, which surpassed $4.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, a 16.4% jump from the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, this growing backlog provides a high degree of visibility into future revenue and profitability, extending well into 2026. The structure of these contracts and the company’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency point to continued margin improvements and stable cash flow. With its significant role in Canada’s infrastructure and maintenance sectors, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver reliable returns over the long haul.