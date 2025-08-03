Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 6 Percent Monthly Passive-Income Payer

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 6 Percent Monthly Passive-Income Payer

Maximize your savings with passive-income strategies. Discover effective investments for your TFSA in 2025.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room of $7,000 could become a good source of monthly passive income. If you want your money to last for a very long time, it is better to invest it in a resilient dividend stock that can help you enjoy a continuous, sizeable income over the long term.

While term deposits can give you assured returns on maturity, they can barely fight inflation. Ask those who bought groceries from the interest on a term deposit. The high food and healthcare inflation can result in insufficient passive income. However, this monthly passive-income payer is where you can invest your entire TFSA contribution without worrying about getting negative returns.

This 6% monthly passive-income payer is worth adding to your TFSA

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) has a monthly distribution policy whereby it passes on the rental income from Canadian Tire stores to its unitholders. It is among the few real estate investment trusts (REITs) that grow their distribution annually by 3% on average, even during a crisis. The REIT can sustain dividend growth as it is funded by,  

  • A 1.5% annual increase in rental income from Canadian Tire, and
  • Higher rental income from the intensification of existing stores, development of new stores, and acquisition of new properties.

CT REIT has the first right to acquire and develop the retailer’s stores, which means it doesn’t have to compete or negotiate terms. Moreover, more than 90% of the stores are occupied by the retailer, which means the REIT doesn’t have to worry about occupancy.

Further, Canadian Tire pays development fees to CT REIT, reducing the need for working capital like other REITs that fund the development from their pockets. As the transaction is inter-group, the risk of bad debt reduces.

The many benefits of CT REIT make it a monthly passive-income payer in which you can invest your entire TFSA contribution.

How much monthly passive income can you earn from a $7,000 investment

CT REIT is currently trading between $15 and $16. A $7,000 investment can buy you 447 units. The REIT increases its dividend every year in July. This year, it increased the monthly distribution by 2.5% to $0.07903. The 447 units can pay you $35.33 in monthly passive income.

YearCT REIT Dividend/ShareInvestment AmountDRIP Share CountTotal Share CountAnnual Dividend IncomeMonthly Dividend Income
2025-260.94836$7,000447.00447.00$423.92$35.33
2026-27$0.977$1626.49473.49$462.51$38.54
2027-28$1.006$1727.21500.70$503.76$41.98
2028-29$1.036$1827.99528.69$547.88$45.66
2029-30$1.067$1830.44559.13$596.80$49.73
2030-31$1.099$1833.16592.28$651.16$54.26
2031-32$1.132$1836.18628.46$711.66$59.30
2032-33$1.166$1839.54667.99$779.12$64.93
2033-34$1.201$1843.28711.28$854.50$71.21
2034-35$1.237$1847.47758.75$938.87$78.24
2035-36$1.275$1852.16810.91$1,033.52$86.13
2036-37$1.313$1857.42868.33$1,139.90$94.99
2037-38$1.352$1863.33931.66$1,259.72$104.98
2038-39$1.393$1869.981001.64$1,394.98$116.25
2039-40$1.434$1877.501079.14$1,548.00$129.00
2040-41$1.478$1886.001165.14$1,721.51$143.46

You can keep getting a monthly payout that will grow with inflation. If the REIT increases its distribution by 3% annually, the $35.33 monthly payout will increase to $44.75 in nine years and $34.67 in 16 years.

However, if you don’t want this amount, you can invest in CT REIT’s dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP). The DRIP will give you income-generating units instead of dividends, thereby compounding your returns. Assuming the unit price increases to $16 in 2026, $17 in 2027, and then stabilizes at $18 in 2028, your dividend will earn you DRIP shares as mentioned in the table.

The $423.90 annual dividend could buy you 26.49 CT REIT units next year. From July 2026 onwards, your distribution will be calculated on 473.49 units and not 447 units. 

The power of compounding

For the ease of calculation, we calculated DRIP shares on an annual basis. However, in reality, the DRIP shares will be calculated monthly, which means the DRIP share count and dividend amount may be higher than the above calculation.

The power of compounding could double your monthly passive income in nine years and quadruple it in 16 years. A one-time investment of $7,000 could earn you $1,721.51 in annual passive income over the long term.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Beat Inflation Every Year

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about inflation soaring in the back half of 2025? These top dividend stocks could protect and grow…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

This 4% Monthly Dividend Giant Never Stops Paying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) just raised its dividend again.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks for High-Yield Investors

| Andrew Walker

In the current market conditions, look for companies that have demonstrated an ability to deliver dividend growth through challenging economic…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying business, stable cash flows, and attractive valuations, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for long-term investors.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Primaris REIT offers a trifactor of yield, income growth, and deep value for passive income investors in August

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While some investors might be wary of the insurance sector, this insurance giant is exactly the kind of contrarian bet…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How to Grow $10K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX-listed companies are known for their consistent dividend payouts and growth, and attractive yields of 6% or more.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

11.5% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Income investors look no further. This ETF pays a massive 11.5% dividend yield and pays out monthly.

Read more »