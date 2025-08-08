Member Login
Home » Investing » Shares of Topicus.com Are Up 55% This Year: Should You Settle After the Recent Rise? 

Shares of Topicus.com Are Up 55% This Year: Should You Settle After the Recent Rise? 

Topicus.com stock has surged 55% in a year. Does this mark the end of the current growth cycle and a pause before the next rally? 

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) shares surged 55% in a year as the company deployed more capital on acquisitions. This raises the question of whether the share price will settle after this big rally. To answer this, we need to understand the business model of Topicus.com. This company is a spin-off of Constellation Software and mimics the parent’s business model.

The growth model of Topicus.com 

Topicus.com acquires software companies that operate in verticals, such as finance, education, healthcare, and social services. These verticals are core to the economy. The companies Topicus.com acquires are involved in mission-critical applications. This ensures recurring cash flow from maintenance services flowing in. The company uses the cash from acquired companies to acquire more companies.

In the second quarter of 2025, the company took out a €295 million loan to fund acquisitions worth €210.3 million (including cash flow). The new acquisitions increased its revenue by 20% to €372 million and net income by 54% to €41.5 million. The sudden jump in acquisitions is one of the triggers for the 55% rally.

Topicus.com’s share price depends on the accretive value of the acquisitions. Some acquisitions generate better returns than others. Although the company mostly funds its acquisitions from cash earned from acquired companies, it also resorts to debt funding if the acquisition deal is lucrative. Aggressive acquisitions can initially lead to a net loss or negative free cash flow because of the timing of annual software maintenance fees. However, the earnings normalize over the year.

Is there more upside for Topicus.com?

Topicus.com has recently completed an aggressive acquisition round. If we look at the past growth cycles, the stock corrected after a growth spurt.

  • The stock surged 100% between March 19 and September 19, 2021, as the company made a significant acquisition of Topicus.com. The stock corrected 40% later because of the tech bubble burst.
  • The next big rally of 55% came in the first half of 2023. Here, revenue growth momentum accelerated and then tapered.
  • The stock surged 40% in the first quarter of 2024 and another 40% in the first half of 2025.

Except in 2022, the stock has rallied mostly in the first half because the annual maintenance invoice for most businesses is raised in the first quarter.

If the stock continues this trend, it could correct in August or the entire second half before the next big growth spurt. The stock has already begun correcting and could fall further until the valuations normalize to a 50 times forward price-to-earnings ratio.

How to invest in this stock?

Topicus.com is a growth stock that can help you build wealth in the long term with its compounding business model. The stock has already surged 200% in four and a half years. Its diversified exposure to finance, education, and healthcare verticals produces resilient growth.

The above price momentum can help you take advantage of the predictable dips due to the timing of the cash flows. Since the second half is relatively slow for Topicus.com, you could consider investing in this stock in small monthly installments. Instead of investing a $2,000 lump sum, you can invest $400 each month for the five months of the second half and reap the benefits of the first half growth rally. You can keep accumulating more shares of Topicus.com every year in the July to November period, thereby getting the benefit of buying the dip and dollar cost averaging.

Another short-term strategy could be to switch the investments to seasonal stocks. For instance, e-commerce stocks like Shopify see a seasonal rally of 50–70% between October and February. You could invest now in Shopify and let your money grow during the holiday season. In January, you can book profits and allocate that money to Topicus.com. However, this strategy carries risk as the seasonality may not bear fruit if macroeconomic conditions change.

In either case, both Shopify and Topicus.com are fundamentally strong stocks that can generate strong returns in the long term.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two small-cap Canadian stocks you should consider buying right now to gain exposure to the high-growth drone market.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

AI Stock Descartes Systems Just Dropped 13%: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Robin Brown

Descartes Systems Group has been a great compounding tech stock over the decades. While the stock is down 13% this…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

Kits Eyecare Stock Has Doubled This Year: My Prediction for What Comes Next…

| Aditya Raghunath

Kits Eyecare stock has been on an absolute tear surging over 500% in the last three years. Is KITS stock…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Down 16% This Year, Is CGI a Good Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip?

| Joey Frenette

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is a tech-savvy IT play that's become way oversold going into August.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 42% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock shouldn't have to surge to earn your attention.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Tech Stocks

Down 34% This Year, Are Docebo Shares a Deal or a Danger?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its expanding addressable market, growth initiatives, and reasonable valuation, Docebo offers attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I'm still puzzled as to why these two Canadian stocks continue to be ignored by the market.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Commerce Zoomed 16% in July: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

With rising ARPU, customer growth in key markets, and increasing software and payments adoption, Lightspeed could deliver solid growth.

Read more »