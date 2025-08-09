Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Are you looking for some cheap Canadian stocks to add in August? These three stocks could have substantial upside (and they pay nice dividends).

Despite a trade war with the United States, Canadian stocks have performed admirably in 2025. The TSX Index is up 13% year to date. It’s a pretty good start considering the circumstances.

However, with strong market conditions, it means that stocks are either fairly priced or expensive. If you are looking for some bargain-priced stocks (that also happen to pay decent dividends) to buy, here are three to look at adding with $2,000 today.

A value pick today

If you don’t mind being a bit contrarian, TFI International (TSX:TFII) looks like an interesting Canadian stock today. To be clear, there is nothing pretty about its performance this year. Its stock is down 37% this year.

Trump’s tariff war has been wreaking havoc on the transport and logistics industry. This sector was already in a recession prior to the Trump administration. TFI had some operating issues, which were compounded by declining transport volumes.

The good news is that the company is making progress in improving its operations. Last quarter, it appeared to be turning the corner with improving operating metrics, especially in the U.S.

TFI has a high-quality, low-cost operating model that has delivered great results in the past. With a highly invested CEO and a smart management team, this is a great stock to buy while its price is depressed. This Canadian stock pays an attractive 2% dividend yield today, and the company is aggressively buying back stock now.

A cheap Canadian defence stock

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is not a company many Canadians are aware of. Yet, it plays a critical part in providing healthcare, training, and IT services to the Canadian military and other defence organizations around the world.

In a time when Canada’s military spending is slated to drastically increase, Calian could be a major beneficiary. Calian has built out a portfolio of diversified essential service businesses.

Smart acquisitions and organic growth have driven 14% compounded annual revenue growth in the past five years. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have risen by a 12% compounded annual growth rate.

Yet, this Canadian stock trades with an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of nine, which is below its growth rate. Management has had some issues with missing guidance, so that has tainted the stock a bit.

However, with the environment around military spending continuing to improve, Calian could start to hit some big project wins. Luckily, you are not paying a huge valuation to see considerable upside from here in the years ahead. It also pays a nice 2.3% dividend yield.

A Canadian infrastructure stock trading at a wide discount

A final Canadian stock to buy with $2,000 is Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). Like the other stocks above, Secure is a misunderstood name that could have attractive upside in the years ahead.

Secure used to operate in the cyclical energy services industry. However, it divested most of those businesses to focus on waste infrastructure in Western Canada. Today, it has a dominant position managing waste for the industrial and energy sectors in Western Canada.

The trade war is impacting some parts of its business (especially metal recycling). This has left analysts concerned about its ability to hit its growth guidance.

The good news is you are not overpaying for this Canadian stock. It trades at a considerable discount to other waste providers. That is despite having higher margins and wider growth potential. To bridge the gap, the company is aggressively buying back stock (around 7% this year alone). It also yields 2.6% right now.