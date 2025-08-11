This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) has caught my eye as one of those rare Canadian stocks that really delivers month in, month out. It’s not often you see a Toronto-listed renewable energy player offering something as rewarding as a monthly dividend. But here we are.

Another one?

You might be thinking, “Another dividend stock? They’re everywhere.” Fair point. But the unique part here is Northland’s consistent cadence. This dividend stock hands out a cheque of $0.10 per share every single month. That adds up to $1.20 annually, so far, so simple, paid twelve times a year, no missing a beat. That monthly drip is both soothing and rare.

You’re probably wondering what yield that equates to today. Current figures show a yield of around 5.4% at writing. That’s well above most index averages, way outpacing the typical monthly payout universe. Just imagine receiving this kind of income 12 times a year from a provider of renewable energy.

Now, that yield sounds exciting, but let’s challenge that enthusiasm just a bit. A yield that looks too good to be true often signals underlying risk. In this case, Northland has a high payout ratio of roughly 78%. That means much of its earnings go right back to shareholders. Plenty of companies get tripped up by that, particularly when earnings falter. So, it’s not a free lunch.

Digging deeper

Here’s where things get more interesting. The dividend stock is not just a dividend machine; it’s also moving forward on big projects. In the first quarter of 2025, Northland delivered its 250-megawatt Oneida energy-storage project into commercial operation ahead of schedule and under budget. That’s impressive execution from a big battery facility under a 20-year contract with Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator. Offshore wind is still in full swing, with Hai Long seeing its first turbine installed and Baltic Power also progressing steadily.

Still, there’s also the macro lens. Investor sentiment fluctuates with energy prices, exchange rates, and demand. Northland’s diversified portfolio, including onshore wind, solar, natural gas, and storage, does help offset weather and location risks. But one thing that doesn’t change is the dividend. That monthly rhythm has remained steady for years.

Looking ahead

Northland’s recent results show both the strengths and the pressures it faces. Revenue came in at $649 million in the first quarter of 2025, down from $755 million in the same quarter last year. Net income fell to $111 million from $149 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to $361 million from $454 million. The lower figures were largely due to the weakest European wind conditions in over a decade, but this was partially offset by stronger North American onshore wind and natural gas performance.

Despite those headwinds, cash provided by operating activities actually grew to $423 million from $302 million a year earlier, and the dividend stock ended the quarter with over $1.1 billion in available liquidity. That kind of balance sheet flexibility is critical for funding ongoing projects without compromising dividend stability.

The risk for investors is that the high payout ratio leaves little room for error if earnings dip further. Weather remains an unpredictable factor for a renewables company, and project delays or cost overruns could pressure cash flow. However, the recent ahead-of-schedule and under-budget completion of the Oneida project shows the company’s ability to execute effectively.

Bottom line

In short, Northland Power is a dependable monthly payer with a healthy yield and noteworthy growth prospects. The payout ratio is high and growth is modest. Yet the projects underway and the diversity of technologies could be enough to justify confidence. And right now, investors could bring in $31.70 monthly from a $7,000 investment, or $380 per year!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NPI $22.08 317 $1.20 $380.40 Monthly $6,994.56

For income seekers who value predictability and a green-energy angle, this dividend stock fits the bill. Just don’t expect rising dividends next year. Instead, enjoy that monthly drip with a healthy dose of realism and a side of clean energy optimism.