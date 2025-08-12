Get Paid Every Month: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

If you’re looking to power the income potential of your portfolio, consider investing in high-yield dividend stocks that pay you every month. Notably, stocks offering monthly payouts provide more frequent income to investors, making them ideal for reinvestment purposes and meeting short-term financial goals.

However, it’s essential not to be swayed by high yields alone, and one must consider fundamentally strong stocks. Notably, the reliable income stocks are those backed by strong business models, the ability to grow earnings, and a proven track record of paying dividends. Investors should focus on companies that not only provide attractive yields today but also have the stability and financial strength to sustain those payments in the years ahead.

With these factors in mind, here are two TSX stocks that have the potential to power your portfolio with solid monthly income.

CT REIT

Canadian investors seeking steady monthly income could consider CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN). This real estate investment trust owns a diversified portfolio of high-quality, income-generating properties, with built-in rent increases that help deliver consistent net operating income (NOI). These steady cash flows support a reliable monthly dividend, and with a yield of over 6%, CT REIT appears as an attractive income investment.

The REIT owns more than 375 retail properties across Canada, totaling roughly 31 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX: CTC.A) is its anchor tenant, accounting for about 92.8% of the total GLA and 91.8% of annual base rent.

In Q2 2025, CT REIT posted an impressive 99.5% occupancy rate and a long weighted average lease term of 7.5 years. Net operating income rose 3.4% year-over-year, driven by strong same-property performance, high occupancy, and recent acquisitions and developments. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) also grew 3%, enabling management to raise monthly distributions by 3% during the quarter. The payout ratio was 72.2%.

Since going public in 2013, CT REIT has increased its distribution by about 3.3% annually. Today, it pays a monthly dividend of $0.079 per unit, equivalent to a 6% annual yield.

In short, CT REIT is a reliable monthly income stock offering a high yield.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is another dividend stock that could be a solid addition to your portfolio for consistent monthly income. This financial company focuses on low-risk residential and commercial mortgages and is known for its consistent payouts. It offers a monthly dividend of $0.208 per share, translating to an attractive yield of 5.2%.

This non-bank mortgage lender focuses on a conservative lending strategy, which adds stability to its business. Further, its strong relationships with a network of independent brokers generate a steady stream of consistent revenue and help ensure tight credit control. Further, the company’s residential mortgage commitments generate recurring cash flows while reducing servicing costs. On the commercial side, its well-established reputation drives a steady stream of referrals and new business.

Since its IPO in 2006, First National has increased its dividend 17 times, based on its strong performance. Moreover, the company’s large mortgages under administration (MUA) will continue to generate consistent income and cash flows, supporting its payouts. In addition, a robust pipeline of deals and supportive housing policies position the company to sustain and grow its payouts.

Earn over $93 per month

Both CT REIT and First National are solid, monthly income-generating stocks. A total investment of about $20,000 in these stocks can help you earn over $93 per month.