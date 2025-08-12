Is Shopify Still 1 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now?

Considering its solid second-quarter performance and healthy growth prospects, the uptrend in Shopify’s stock price can continue, thereby making it one of the top buys.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) posted an impressive second-quarter performance last week, beating analysts’ estimates. Its topline came in at $2.68 billion against analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion, while its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) of $0.35 was $0.06 higher than analysts’ projection. Supported by its solid second-quarter performance, the company’s management has provided upbeat third-quarter guidance, improving investors’ confidence and driving the company’s stock price.

Since reporting its second-quarter earnings, Shopify’s stock price has increased by over 16%. Meanwhile, let’s look at its second-quarter performance and growth prospects in detail to determine buying opportunities in the stock.

Shopify’s second-quarter performance

During the second quarter, Shopify posted a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $87.8 billion, representing a 30.6% increase from the previous year. Strong performance in North America and Europe, driven by same-store sales growth among existing customers and new customer additions, boosted its GMV. Meanwhile, its topline grew 31.1% to $26.8 billion amid strong performance from both its merchant solutions and subscription solutions.

The revenue from its merchant solutions grew 37% amid strong GMV growth and increased penetration of its payment solutions. Meanwhile, revenue from its subscription solutions grew 17% due to higher-priced plans and increased variable platform fees. Further, the company’s overall gross profits rose 24.6%, which was lower than its revenue growth. The decline of 160 basis points in its gross margins to 48.6% lowered its growth in gross profits. The lower non-cash revenues from higher margin partnerships and its continued partnership with PayPal weighed on its merchant solutions segments. Further, its increased investments to support volume growth and geographic expansion, and reverting to its 3-month paid trials, dragged the gross profit margins of subscription solutions down.

However, Shopify managed to lower its operating expenses from 42% of its revenue in the previous year’s quarter to 38%. Its continued efforts to improve operational efficiencies through a disciplined approach to headcount and operating leverage from topline growth lowered its operating expenses, thereby driving its operating income. Further, the company generated free cash flows of $422 million, representing 16% of its revenue. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Shopify’s growth prospects

Amid a changing macroeconomic landscape due to the adoption of protectionist policies, Shopify’s commerce solutions help merchants adapt and navigate this challenging environment. Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen the platform’s capabilities and add new products, thereby attracting a wider range of businesses.

The company has recently launched several AI-powered products, including Shopify Catalog, Universal Cart, Checkout Kit, and Sidekick, which could help in growing its customer base and GMV. Further, the ecommerce platform has expanded its payment platform to 16 countries this year, thereby doubling its availability geographically. Further, it is also focusing on adding new features to facilitate cross-border transactions and allow merchants to accept multiple currencies, including crypto payments.

Amid an expanding addressable market and its growth initiatives, Shopify’s management has provided upbeat third-quarter guidance. The management projects its topline to grow in the mid-to-high 20s and free cash flow margins to come in the mid-to-high teens.

Investors’ takeaway

Amid the recent uptrend, Shopify has delivered over 32% of returns this year, driving its valuation higher. The company currently trades at 15.5 times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters and 94.8 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters. However, given its solid second-quarter guidance and upbeat third-quarter guidance, I believe the company has weathered the tariff war well and could continue to post impressive performance in the coming quarters. Considering its higher growth prospects, I expect the rally in Shopify’s stock to continue despite its expensive valuation.