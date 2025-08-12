Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With Only $100 Right Now

Lightspeed stock still offers up a strong growth opportunity for today’s investor.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve got just $100 to put to work in the market right now, the smartest homegrown option might be one that’s been quietly regaining investor confidence. Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) has been through its share of market drama, but its latest results show a Canadian stock getting leaner, stronger, and better at turning its growth into profitability. At today’s price, a small position could be the start of something bigger.

What happened

The past year has been a rollercoaster for Lightspeed. Shares slipped roughly 4% over the last 12 months, far off their pandemic-era highs but also well above last year’s lows. The market’s hesitation has been tied to its history of big spending and persistent net losses. But while the Canadian stock still reports red ink, the latest quarter tells a very different story under the surface.

In Q1 2026, Lightspeed pulled in $304.9 million in revenue, up 15% from last year, beating its own guidance. Gross profit jumped 19%, pushing margins higher as it controlled costs and nudged prices upward. Its transaction-based revenue rose 18% year over year, while subscription revenue grew 9%, signaling steady adoption and deeper penetration into existing accounts. Even more encouraging, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $15.9 million from $10.2 million. That’s proof that operating leverage is starting to work in its favour.

Operationally, the company’s sweet spots of retail in North America and hospitality in Europe continue to expand. It added 1,700 net customer locations, up 5% year over year, bringing the total to around 145,000. Payment volumes processed through its system surged 21%, which matters because its payments business carries strong margins and helps lock customers in. New product features rolled out during the quarter show that Lightspeed isn’t just chasing growth for growth’s sake, it’s focused on giving retailers and restaurateurs tools that make them stick around and spend more.

Looking ahead

The financial foundation is also much sturdier than it was a couple of years ago. Lightspeed closed the quarter with $447.6 million in cash and only about $16 million in debt. That cushion gives it room to keep investing in innovation and targeted acquisitions without diluting shareholders further. In fact, it’s been buying back its own stock aggressively, retiring roughly 12% of shares since early fiscal 2025. An unusual move for a growth-oriented tech company still working toward consistent profitability.

Of course, this isn’t a no-risk bet. Lightspeed still posted a net loss of $49.6 million for the quarter, larger than last year’s, due in part to non-cash charges like share-based compensation. Competition in the e-commerce and point-of-sale space remains fierce. And while management is targeting double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2026, any slowdown in consumer spending could pinch volumes and stall momentum.

For long-term investors, the thesis rests on a few key points. Lightspeed has a large and diversified base of merchants across more than 100 countries. Its average revenue per user is climbing fast, up 16% year over year, showing that customers are willing to pay more for expanded services. Payments integration is still ramping, leaving a lot of runway to capture more of each merchant’s transaction volume. And the Canadian stock’s strategic focus of doubling down on regions and industries where it’s already winning means it isn’t stretching itself thin.

Bottom line

With the Canadian stock trading around $16.70, you don’t need a huge investment to get exposure to this potential turnaround. A $100 position won’t change your portfolio overnight, but it could give you a front-row seat if the market starts to reward Lightspeed for delivering on its growth and profitability goals. If management keeps executing, today’s price could look like a bargain in hindsight.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

