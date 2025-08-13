Member Login
2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

Sure, these stocks are down. But that could mean investors are in for a fantastic opportunity.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Some Canadian stocks fall for a reason. Others dip because the market gets spooked, even while the underlying business keeps delivering. That’s where real opportunity lies, and right now, two quality Canadian companies are trading near 52-week lows despite strong long-term prospects. So let’s dig in.

IVN

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) had a turbulent year, with its share price sliding more than 25% over the past 12 months. Operational hiccoughs at its flagship Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, most notably seismic activity in May, temporarily slowed production. Still, the Canadian stock reported Q2 2025 profit of $35 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $123 million, with production now ramping back up. The smelter at Kamoa-Kakula, the largest in Africa, is on track to start up in September. This could reduce costs and boost margins once fully operational.

Ivanhoe also has multiple growth drivers on deck. The Platreef project in South Africa is set to produce platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, gold, and copper starting next quarter, while the Kipushi zinc mine is delivering record output following debottlenecking. These assets could help diversify revenue and lower risk tied to copper prices. The company is well-capitalized with $672 million in cash, giving it flexibility to navigate any further disruptions. Risks remain as operating in emerging markets brings political and logistical challenges. Yet Ivanhoe’s resource base and expansion pipeline give it long-term upside that short-term volatility can mask.

GIB.A

CGI (TSX:GIB.A), meanwhile, has been quietly building a global IT services empire. Its shares are down about 9% from last year’s highs, even as Q3 fiscal 2025 results showed revenue climbing 11.4% year-over-year to $4.1 billion. The Canadian stock posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10, up nearly 10% from a year ago, with a healthy book-to-bill ratio above 1.0. CGI’s backlog now sits at a hefty $30.6 billion, providing strong revenue visibility.

What makes CGI especially interesting right now is its momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and integration. Management highlighted strong AI-related wins across industries last quarter, positioning the company as a trusted transformation partner for enterprise clients. With a forward P/E around 15, the Canadian stock isn’t expensive for a business that has consistently generated double-digit returns on equity and solid cash flow. The small dividend isn’t the draw; it’s the compounding power of reinvested profits and share buybacks. The main watch item here is client spending. If the economy slows, project deferrals could trim near-term growth. But CGI’s diversified base and recurring work make it more resilient than most in the sector.

Bottom line

Both Ivanhoe Mines and CGI are trading close to their 52-week lows, but for very different reasons. Ivanhoe’s weakness is tied to operational setbacks and commodity market jitters, while CGI’s dip looks more like a pause after years of steady gains. For patient investors, the combination of near-term catalysts and discounted entry points could set the stage for attractive returns once sentiment shifts. In other words, these aren’t broken businesses, but temporarily out of favour. And in the stock market, that’s often the best time to buy.

