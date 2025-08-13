Member Login
Is Enbridge a Buy?

Although Enbridge might be one of the largest and most popular stocks in Canada, here’s what to consider before you decide to buy.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
There’s no question that Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the best and therefore most popular stocks among Canadian investors. The massive energy infrastructure stock is well-known for its widespread operations, high dividend yield, and long history of steady payouts.

However, just because a company has a strong business model doesn’t always automatically make it a buy.

When deciding whether a stock is worth buying, it’s important to look beyond short-term market moves and focus on the big picture.

Investing for the long haul is one of the most effective ways to build wealth while mitigating risk. The longer you hold a high-quality business, the more time compounding has to work in your favour, turning reinvested dividends and steady capital gains into significant portfolio growth.

Furthermore, dividend growth stocks like Enbridge make excellent long-term investments. They offer the stability of consistent income along with the potential for that income to grow over time, which helps investors stay ahead of inflation. In addition, they also tend to be backed by mature, cash-generating businesses with the financial strength to weather economic downturns.

Enbridge checks all of those boxes, which is why it’s one of the most popular stocks on the TSX. It has a decades-long history of paying and increasing its dividend, operates in a crucial sector of the economy, and offers a yield that’s among the most attractive in Canada.

So, let’s look at exactly why it’s so reliable and whether it’s worth investing in today.

Enbridge is a crucial player in the North American economy

One of the most significant reasons why Enbridge is such a reliable business is that it’s one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, with a network of pipelines, terminals, and related assets that transport oil, natural gas, and renewable energy.

Therefore, its operations are critical to the functioning of the continent’s energy supply chain, moving a significant portion of North America’s crude oil and natural gas every day.

This scale comes with major advantages. The energy infrastructure industry has extremely high barriers to entry. For example, the cost, regulatory requirements, and time involved in building new pipelines make it difficult for new competitors to emerge.

Plus, Enbridge’s established network and relationships mean it operates from a position of strength, with assets that would be nearly impossible to replicate today.

The company also benefits from operational synergies across its different divisions. Its pipeline, storage, and distribution assets work together to provide reliable service to customers while keeping costs efficient. That efficiency translates into strong cash flow, which supports both growth investments and shareholder returns.

And going forward, Enbridge continues to steadily increase its investment in renewable energy projects. It already has wind, solar, and other clean energy assets in its portfolio, positioning it for the future.

Therefore, the company’s ability to invest in growth while still returning significant capital to shareholders through dividends is one of the main reasons why it’s such a high-quality stock to buy and hold for the long haul.

Is the energy giant worth buying today?

Although Enbridge is currently trading just off its 52-week high, it’s not necessarily overvalued. For example, analysts expect the company’s earnings per share to grow by 7.1% this year and another 8.5% next year.

Furthermore, at its current forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1 times, which is only slightly above its 10-year average of 19.3 times, the stock still looks reasonably priced, especially in an environment where reliable, income-generating stocks are in high demand.

On top of that, Enbridge offers a generous dividend yield of 5.8%, with analysts forecasting annual increases of around 3% over the next two years. Therefore, that combination of dependable income, steady dividend growth, and consistent earnings expansion makes it an attractive option for long-term investors.

So, although it may not be trading at a bargain-basement price today, Enbridge remains the type of high-quality, defensive stock that can strengthen your portfolio, deliver consistent income, and compound your capital for years to come.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

