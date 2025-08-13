Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 13

The TSX could trade in positive territory at the open today as softer U.S. inflation data encourages risk-on sentiment.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to climb for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation figures, surging metals prices, and upbeat corporate earnings helped lift investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 146 points, or 0.5%, to close at a fresh all-time high of 27,921.

Despite minor weakness in utility stocks, solid gains in other key sectors such as healthcare, mining, and financials powered the index to yet another record close.

Notably, U.S. consumer inflation cooled in July as the consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.2% month over month, down from June’s 0.3%, with annual inflation stable at 2.7%. Lower energy costs, including a 2.2% drop in gasoline prices, helped offset shelter gains, signalling easing price pressures. This raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may slash interest rates further in the near term — leading to a sharp market reaction that lifted stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Altus Group (TSX:AIF) jumped nearly 10% to $58.16 apiece, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in AIF stock came after a Reuters report said the Toronto-based real estate software and data analytics firm is exploring a potential sale following unsolicited acquisition interest.

According to the report, Altus has hired investment bankers to gauge interest from potential buyers, with private equity firms among the likely suitors. While no deal is guaranteed and the company could remain independent, the news sparked optimism about a potential premium takeover. Over the last year, AIF stock has climbed by 15%.

Exchange Income, IAMGOLD, and CES Energy Solutions were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 6%.

On the flip side, Orla Mining and Gildan Activewear slid by at least 3.7% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Tourmaline Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices fell in early Wednesday trading. At the same time, metal prices continued to climb for the second straight session. Given these moves, the TSX could see a mixed open today as strength in mining counters weakness in energy stocks.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, TSX investors will remain focused on more corporate earnings with results expected from Stantec, Bird Construction, Northland Power, Equinox Gold, Hydro One, Metro, Hudbay Minerals, and Boyd Group.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

These Canadian Stocks Are Quietly Outperforming the Market

| Robin Brown

Its been a strong year for the TSX, but these quality Canadian stocks have beat the market by more than…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX eyes a positive open today with commodity gains set to lift resource stocks, but focus remains on U.S.…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stock Market

These Were the 5 Hottest TSX Stocks Traded Last Week

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest developments in stocks influenced by Trump tariffs and gold miner earnings that affected the TSX.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX eyes a weak open today with broad commodity declines overshadowing strong corporate results from the tech sector.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX looks to rebound today after Thursday’s pullback, with firmer commodity prices, more earnings, and domestic jobs data in focus.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX looks to hold its record-setting momentum today as earnings from heavyweights like Restaurant Brands, BCE, Brookfield, and Canadian…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After its biggest single-day gain in nearly four months, the TSX faces a test of momentum today amid a flurry…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Stock Market

What Kinds of Stocks Are Smart to Own in a Recession?

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession in 2025? These are just the stocks you want to hold when the economy starts to…

Read more »