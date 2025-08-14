Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

If you’re looking for dividend stocks to set and forget, these four are a great place to start.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for Canadian stocks that can deliver both dividends and capital growth, the list gets pretty short when you apply the “proven performance” filter. The past year has been choppy for markets, but certain dividend stocks have kept balance sheets steady, earnings growing, and dividends flowing. Four of them stand out as all-weather performers. Those are Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), and Fortis (TSX:FTS). Each comes with its own growth engine, yet all share a commitment to paying shareholders along the way.

IFC

Intact Financial has been quietly powering through the ups and downs in the insurance market. It’s the country’s largest property and casualty insurer, and that size matters. Premium growth and disciplined underwriting have kept earnings resilient, even as severe weather events and inflation in repair costs pushed other insurers off course.

Over the last year, Intact expanded its specialty lines and integrated recent acquisitions, adding diversification that reduces risk. The dividend stock hasn’t made massive headlines, but its consistent performance and dividend growth history keep it on track as a long-term compounder. The main watchpoint here is catastrophe claims, but management’s track record suggests it knows how to price risk and manage capital.

ENB

Enbridge is the dependable dividend workhorse of the energy sector. It just reported record second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), reaffirmed guidance, and rolled out new projects in natural gas, liquids, and renewable power. Over the past year, it has closed strategic deals, sanctioned large-scale infrastructure expansions, and kept leverage in check.

That mix of stability and growth potential is rare in a sector prone to commodity price swings. Investors do need to be aware that interest rates can weigh on sentiment toward utilities and pipelines, but Enbridge’s diversified cash flow streams and long history of dividend increases make it hard to overlook. With a backlog of more than $30 billion in projects and a payout that remains covered, the case for holding it long term is strong.

CNR

Canadian National Railway has shown that even in a challenging trade environment, efficiency can drive results. Revenue slipped 1% last quarter as certain sectors felt the pinch from tariffs and weaker volumes, but operating income rose 5% and margins improved. CN’s ability to adjust costs and run a leaner operation is what separates it from less disciplined peers.

Over the past year, it has invested billions into its network while maintaining one of the best operating ratios in the industry. The dividend stock trimmed its earnings growth forecast for 2025 due to economic uncertainty, which could weigh on short-term sentiment. Still, its role in moving goods across North America, coupled with its pricing power, means it’s well positioned for a rebound when trade flows improve. And yes, it still delivers a steady dividend.

FTS

Fortis rounds out the list with regulated utility stability. In the latest quarter, earnings rose on the back of rate base growth and strategic projects, including a massive battery storage system in Arizona. Over the past year, it has advanced key regulatory filings in both the U.S. and Canada, locking in the kind of predictable returns that income investors love.

Its $5.2 billion annual capital plan is on schedule, aimed at modernizing infrastructure and expanding renewable capacity. Currency fluctuations have even given results a modest lift. The trade-off with Fortis is that it won’t deliver explosive growth; it’s built for slow, steady compounding. But that’s exactly what many investors want, especially when it comes with a multi-decade record of dividend increases.

Foolish takeaway

If I were building a dividend-and-growth core for the next decade, these names would make the cut. In fact, putting $5,000 towards each would bring in $686.52 in annual income at writing!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (annual)TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
IFC$279.5517$5.32$90.44Quarterly$4,752.35
ENB$65.1476$3.77$286.52Quarterly$4,950.64
CNR$129.5238$3.55$134.90Quarterly$4,921.76
FTS$69.6371$2.46$174.66Quarterly$4,944.73

Together, they have each shown in the past year the ability to adapt, invest for the future, and keep paying out along the way. In a market where too many companies are one-trick ponies, that combination is worth holding onto.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, Fortis, and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

