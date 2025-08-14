Member Login
Home » Investing » The Most Important Thing for Air Canada Investors to Watch in 2025

The Most Important Thing for Air Canada Investors to Watch in 2025

Air Canada (TSX:AC) faces one major risk right now.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

A few days ago, I wrote an article on Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock that outlined the three things that mattered for the company at the time. The article outlined several major risk factors for the company that, depending on whether or not they materialized, could make or break the company’s near-term prospects. Those risk factors included the looming Air Canada flight attendants’ strike, Donald Trump’s tariff policies, and an ongoing increase in capital expenditures (CAPEX). While these three developments are in fact risks for Air Canada, they are also opportunities for AC shareholders, as they are likely to trigger stock price gains if they blow over.

Shortly after that article was published, I thought about what I had written. While I believed that I had correctly identified the company’s three major risk factors, I felt I hadn’t emphasized their severity. Some of these risk factors were more serious than others. For example, the ongoing CAPEX increase, while a risk to near-term performance, is actually a long-term positive. Donald Trump’s tariff policies, however, are just plain bad.

When thinking about the article, I realized that a dedicated article on the single most serious risk facing Air Canada right now would make sense, in addition to the one already written. Accordingly, I’ll spend the rest of this article outlining what I think is the most serious risk factor to Air Canada, its shareholders, and even travellers, today.

The Air Canada flight attendant strike

The possible Air Canada flight attendant strike is the biggest near-term risk to Air Canada today. Threatening to ground flights nationwide, it would immediately impact the company’s revenue and possibly impose costs on it in the form of compensating stranded travellers. If Air Canada’s flight attendants were to strike — which they could do as soon as this Saturday — then flights would likely be grounded. Regulations require that flights have a certain number of staff on board before they can take off, and the loss of flight attendants to the picket lines would place Air Canada planes below the required numbers.

The impact could be severe.

Most obviously, travellers who land midway through multi-leg journeys at the time when a strike is announced will probably not catch their connecting flights. Air Canada will have to compensate them by paying for a flight on a competing airline, but the disruptions to people’s travel plans and work engagements would likely be cripping.

Secondly, Air Canada itself would likely be impacted. All of the grounded flights would lead to a loss of revenue — potentially a big one if it lasted a long time. Also, Air Canada would be required to compensate passengers for flights on competing airlines.

The bottom line

The bottom line on Air Canada’s flight attendant strike threat is that it puts both the company and the country in danger. To the country, grounded flights pose the risk of economic and personal disruptions. To the company, a strike presents the double whammy of lower revenue and increased costs. In an age when Trumpian trade wars are already disrupting Canada’s economy, an Air Canada flight attendant strike is not what the company or the country needs.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Air Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield! This Cash Cow Never Stops Producing

| Chris MacDonald

top dividend stocks I continue to come back to for investors seeking not only a meaningful up-front yield, but also…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

My Top Retail Stock for 2025 Is Aritzia: Here’s Why.

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is the hot new retail play and it has way more room to grow.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks to set and forget, these four are a great place to start.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX still at record highs, today’s focus shifts to U.S. wholesale inflation numbers.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another top gold miner that investors should consider as the precious metal boom continues at…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks are down. But that could mean investors are in for a fantastic opportunity.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

The TSX Is Soaring: 3 No-Brainer ETFs to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX keeps setting new highs in 2025, and these top Canadian ETFs could help you capture more of the…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Investing

The Best Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Here are two TSX stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value but have significant growth potential.

Read more »