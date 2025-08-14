Member Login
Home » Investing » This Under-the-Radar Energy Stock Climbed 10% Last Month: Is it a Buy Now?

This Under-the-Radar Energy Stock Climbed 10% Last Month: Is it a Buy Now?

Let’s dive into why Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) and its recent rally may make sense for investors to buy into right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Most energy investors rightly view the Canadian stock market as a treasure trove of investable options to choose from. It is. However, some companies are clearly better than others, and finding the key opportunities that can deliver solid long-term returns has become even more difficult right now.

That’s because while many oil and gas players are considered value stocks by most investors, it’s also true that there are wide discrepancies in both valuations and fundamentals that need to be considered.

In this article, I’m going to dive into Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) and its impressive 10% move higher over the past month.

Let’s dive into whether this move is sustainable and what’s driving outsized investor demand in this particular energy stock.

Strong fundamentals

When a company like Parex reports an impressive earnings beat, many start to pay attention to this name. Accordingly, I think this stock’s recent surge does appear to be well-supported, and makes sense in the context of some rather impressive numbers this past quarter.

In the company’s second quarter, Parex brought in $1.08 in free funds from operations (FFO) per share, translating to more than $100 million. These numbers are extra impressive, given the rather challenging macro backdrop facing the company, and marginally lower production, which some thought could have led to a decline on this front.

From a revenue standpoint, Parex has brought in $1.2 billion over the past year, making its current market capitalization of around $1.5 billion seem very reasonable. On an annualized FFO basis, this stock is trading at around four times FFO. That’s cheap, even for the energy sector.

What to make of Parex moving forward?

I think Parex Resources presents a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors who want some energy exposure in their portfolio. With some analysts suggesting this stock could have as much as 75% upside over the course of the next year based on its discounted cash flows alone, if we do see a resurgence in energy prices, this is a stock that could easily provide a double up over a medium-term time frame.

Of course, the energy sector is a relatively risky one to invest in, and there’s always the risk that oil prices will plunge in the face of a recession. But with recession worries tempered of late, this is a stock I think could have the momentum to continue running.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Pipeline Powerhouses for Passive Income and Performance

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another pipeline stock that Canadian income investors should buy on strength.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks growing at a steady pace such as ESI and DRT should help you deliver market-beating…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Contrarian investors are wondering if CNQ stock is now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Energy Stocks

Enbridge or TC Energy: Which Stock Is Better for Risk-Averse Retirees?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their excellent track records of dividend payments and higher yields, let's assess which among Enbridge and TC Energy would…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold While It Trades Around $65?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock has long been a strong investment, but is that still the case?

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 6 % Passive-Income Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for one stock and one stock only for some strong growth and income, this is one to…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks haven’t reduced or paused payouts for decades. Instead, they have increased payouts, and might make…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy in August 2025?

| Adam Othman

Let’s discuss whether Enbridge and its almost 6% dividend yield warrant adding it to your self-directed portfolio in August.

Read more »