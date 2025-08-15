Here’s why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as Enbridge and Brookfield Renewable should help you create generational wealth.

3 Stocks to Build Generational Wealth Your Grandchildren Will Thank You for

Investing in quality stocks and holding them over the long term allows you to benefit from the power of compounding and generate inflation-beating returns over time. In this article, I have identified three top TSX stocks you can buy right now to build generational wealth. Let’s dive deeper.

Brookfield Renewable stock

Among the largest clean energy companies globally, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) should be part of your equity portfolio right now. Brookfield Renewable delivered strong Q2 results with funds from operations (FFO) up 10% year-over-year to US$0.56 per unit, driven by robust hydro generation and successful execution of growth initiatives.

It commissioned 2.1 gigawatts of new capacity in the quarter and expects to bring online a record eight gigawatts in 2025. A key highlight was the landmark Hydro Framework Agreement with Google to deliver up to three gigawatts of hydroelectric capacity across the United States, following last year’s 10.5-gigawatt framework with Microsoft.

The company has already secured initial contracts for 670 megawatts under the Google agreement, demonstrating the increasing demand from hyperscalers for baseload power beyond traditional wind and solar.

Brookfield’s nuclear services business, Westinghouse, continued showing strong momentum, with FFO in the distributed energy segment up nearly 40% year-over-year.

Brookfield maintains exceptional financial flexibility with US$4.7 billion in available liquidity and has completed US$19 billion in financings year-to-date. Management expects to exceed last year’s asset sales proceeds while maintaining its 10%-plus FFO growth target.

Canadian National Railway stock

Valued at a market cap of almost $80 billion, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a railroad heavyweight. In Q2 2025, CNR grew adjusted earnings per share by 2% year over year despite facing volume pressures from ongoing U.S.-Canada trade tensions and tariff uncertainties.

It delivered flat carloads and 1% lower revenue ton-miles (RTMs), with strong bulk performance offset by weakness in merchandise and intermodal segments affected by tariff actions on steel, aluminum, and forest products.

Management demonstrated operational agility by reducing mainline train starts 8% in response to lower merchandise volumes while maintaining strong service metrics including 213 miles per day car velocity and 95% local service performance. The railroad proactively furloughed 560 train and engine employees and stored 200 locomotives to align costs with demand.

CN revised its 2025 guidance to low single-digit RTM growth and mid-to-high single-digit EPS growth, reflecting continued tariff uncertainty. Despite near-term headwinds, the company’s diversified network positioning in energy-rich regions, tri-coastal access, and 85% origination rate provide competitive advantages.

Management remains confident in long-term growth initiatives while maintaining disciplined cost management through the current volatility.

Enbridge stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which reported record second-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), driven by contributions from acquired U.S. gas utilities and successful rate settlements in Gas Transmission.

The energy giant expects to finish 2025 at the upper end of its EBITDA guidance range while maintaining its 30-year dividend growth streak.

Strong operational performance continued with Mainline volumes averaging three million barrels per day and the system under apportionment for six of eight months year-to-date.

Brookfield sanctioned the $900 million Clear Fork solar project with Meta, adding to its growing roster of AI and data centre customers alongside Amazon and AT&T.

Enbridge capitalized on rising power demand with over $1 billion in recently sanctioned projects, ahead of its six-month timeline outlined at Investor Day.

The company’s diversified platform positions it strategically near 29 new data centres and with 45% of North American natural gas power generation within 50 miles of its systems.

With debt-to-EBITDA improving to 4.7 times and minimal tariff exposure, Enbridge’s low-risk business model continues delivering predictable returns through market volatility while pursuing $32 billion in secured capital programs supporting 5% growth through decade-end.