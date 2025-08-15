Member Login
I'd Put My Entire TFSA Into This 8.6% Monthly Paying Dividend

Dividend income every month, and a stable industry? Yes please!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
If your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is sitting idle and you’re hunting for dependable monthly income, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) might deserve your full attention. It’s not the kind of dividend stock that makes headlines for rapid growth or flashy innovation. Instead, it delivers something far rarer in today’s market. That’s a steady stream of cash flow backed by durable real estate assets. At around $14 per unit and offering a yield of roughly 8.6%, it’s one of the most attractive income payers on the TSX for those looking to lock in passive income every month.

Into earnings

Over the last year, Slate’s performance has been quietly impressive. Units are up more than 18%, a strong showing in a real estate investment trust (REIT) market that has been mixed at best. Part of that resilience comes from its focus on grocery-anchored properties in the U.S., a sector that tends to weather economic storms better than most. Groceries aren’t optional spending, and that tenant stability translates into reliable rent payments. Even when broader real estate sentiment wobbles, grocery-anchored assets tend to hold their value.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the REIT once again proved why income investors value it so highly. Same-property net operating income grew by 3.6%, or $5.7 million on a trailing 12-month basis, after accounting for completed redevelopments. That growth wasn’t accidental, as leasing activity was strong with 423,894 square feet of total deals completed during the quarter. Renewal leases were signed at an average of 13.8% above expiring rents, while new leases topped comparable in-place rents by a striking 28.8%.

Occupancy remains stable at 94%, a sign of both healthy demand and effective property management. Perhaps even more telling is that the REIT’s average in-place rent sits at $12.77 per square foot, while the U.S. market average is closer to $24. This wide gap means that as leases come up for renewal, there’s plenty of room to lift rents without scaring away tenants, fuelling both income growth and potential capital appreciation over the long run.

Considerations

From a financial stability perspective, Slate is in a comfortable position. Only $171.4 million of debt matures through the end of 2026, just 12.3% of total debt outstanding. That limited near-term refinancing exposure is a big plus in an environment where borrowing costs remain elevated. During the quarter, Slate refinanced a four-property portfolio for $39.3 million and secured a $17.4 million credit facility at attractive spreads. This underscores that lenders still have an appetite for high-quality grocery-anchored real estate.

For income investors, the monthly payout is the real draw. Slate currently distributes $0.10 per unit every month, translating into that eye-catching 8.6% annualized yield. The payout ratio is on the higher side at roughly 135%, which means the REIT is returning a large portion of earnings to unit holders. That’s typical for this type of business, where rent collections are stable and growth comes from incremental improvements. Still, it’s worth monitoring. Yet right now, a $7,000 investment can bring in around $600 each year, or about $50 a month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$14.08497$1.20$596.40Monthly$6,995.76

The other key risk to consider is broader sentiment toward U.S. commercial real estate. While grocery-anchored retail has historically been one of the most defensive property types, it isn’t entirely immune to market downturns. A shift in cap rates or changes in lending appetite could affect the REIT’s valuation, even if operating performance remains strong.

Bottom line

For TFSA investors, the combination of tax-free income and potential long-term appreciation is hard to beat. Slate offers exposure to a stable asset class, a high and consistent yield, and a management team that has shown discipline in both operations and financing. While no investment is without risks, this REIT has the kind of durable fundamentals that make it a strong candidate for an all-in income-focused strategy.

