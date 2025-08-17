Member Login
3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Yield Stocks

Not only are these strong dividend stocks, each has yields that are completely safe and sound.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Income you can depend on is the holy grail. When markets wobble, ultra‑safe dividend yields let you breathe a little easier and keep collecting. If you want solid cheques today without betting the farm, three Canadian stalwarts deserve a close look right now. So, let’s get right to them.

PPL

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is relevant because energy volumes are rising again, and Pembina is locking in long‑term, low‑risk cash flow. This is a diversified midstream operator with pipes, gas processing and exports across the West. The business is largely fee‑based, which is exactly what you want from an income pick. Over the past year, the dividend stock has drifted lower, but the dividend sits around the mid‑5% range, and management just tightened the screws on growth and stability.

In the second quarter, Pembina reported over a billion dollars in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and nudged full‑year guidance to a range that still points to healthy cash generation. It also moved to secure up to 50,000 barrels per day of propane export capacity via a Prince Rupert upgrade and a long‑term tolling deal on the coast. Add progress at Cedar LNG with the Haisla Nation and a path to final investment decisions on key pipeline expansions, and you’ve got visible growth. Valuation is reasonable for a regulated‑like cash flow stream.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) leaned into capital‑light businesses while keeping its balance sheet strong. It’s one of the largest insurers and wealth managers in the country with a wide footprint in Asia and North America. Over the last year, the dividend stock has been up roughly 18%, powered by double‑digit revenue growth and a cleaner mix that’s less sensitive to markets than it used to be. The forward dividend yield sits a little above 4%, backed by a payout that leaves room for increases.

The near‑term issue is continued earnings momentum from fee‑based wealth and insurance operations, plus any lift from stable rates that support investment income without straining policy liabilities. What to watch next is capital deployment. Manulife has the size to keep buying back shares and raising the dividend as earnings climb, but it will balance that against growth investments in faster‑growing Asian markets.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) pairs a solid yield with excellent capital strength. It’s a global insurer with leading asset management, group benefits and fast‑growing Asia operations. Over the past year, the dividend stock is up about 13%, while underlying net income continued to rise in the latest quarter. The company posted an underlying return on equity in the high‑teens and maintained a 151% LICAT ratio, which is robust. That kind of buffer lets Sun Life keep rewarding shareholders even when markets get choppy.

The dividend yield sits in the mid‑4% range, and management has been active with buybacks this year. The big catalysts are steady asset management flows, group health demand, and rising bancassurance sales across Asia. Valuation is also appealing, with a forward multiple in the low double digits for a franchise posting double‑digit underlying return on equity (ROE). The main risks are market‑linked fee income and any deterioration in credit, but the diversified business mix helps smooth those edges.

Bottom line

Why should investors buy these three together? Investors get a balanced income basket that can handle different macro backdrops. Pembina ties you to essential energy infrastructure with long‑contracted cash. Manulife gives you a growing global insurer at a sensible price. Sun Life layers on quality, capital strength, and sticky fee businesses. The result is a blended yield that’s well above the market, backed by stable, diversified earnings engines. And right now, these stocks could bring in $1,009 annually from a $21,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PPL$49.10142$2.84$403.28Quarterly$6,972.20
MFC$41.52168$1.76$295.68Quarterly$6,976.32
SLF$79.2988$3.52$309.76Quarterly$6,974.52

No dividend is risk‑free. But when you want cheques you can plan around, these names stack the odds in your favour. If you’re building a buy‑and‑hold income core for the next decade, starting with Pembina, Manulife, and Sun Life is a smart, simple move. Collect the yield, let the dividend hikes do the compounding, and let time do the rest.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

