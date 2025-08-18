Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Mistakes Canadian Stock Investors Might Be Making

3 Mistakes Canadian Stock Investors Might Be Making

Fixing these three common errors can help you improve your net returns.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign

Source: Getty Images

Every so often, I hear from readers who assume I’m going to tear apart their stock picks when they ask for feedback. But this isn’t about whether or not you choose the right stock.

It’s about avoiding easy-to-fix mistakes that can quietly cost you money. Most are about knowing the tax rules, account types, and little traps in the Canadian investing landscape. Here are three to watch out for.

TFSA withholding tax

One of the most common oversights I see is holding U.S. stocks or ETFs in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). While the TFSA shelters you from Canadian taxes on gains and income, it doesn’t stop the U.S. from withholding 15% of any dividends paid. You can’t claim a foreign tax credit to recover that amount in a TFSA, so the money is just gone.

If you’re investing in U.S. dividend payers, you’re better off holding them in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), where that withholding is waived under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty. In a TFSA, sticking to Canadian or non-dividend-paying U.S. stocks can help you avoid this leak.

REITs in taxable accounts

Another expensive slip-up is holding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in a taxable account. REIT payouts are often a messy mix of regular income, capital gains, and return of capital, with the regular income portion taxed at your full marginal rate. That can be much higher than the tax on eligible Canadian dividends or capital gains.

If you like REITs for their yield, keep them in a TFSA or RRSP where the income isn’t taxed annually. In a taxable account, you could be giving away a chunk of your return every year to the CRA.

Penny stocks in registered accounts

Finally, there’s the issue of penny stocks in registered accounts. If a speculative pick goes to zero in a TFSA or RRSP, you can’t claim a capital loss to offset other gains. That loss room is just gone, and unlike in a taxable account, you can’t carry it forward to use in future years.

It’s one thing to take a calculated swing on a small-cap or high-risk name, but if you’re doing it inside a registered account, you’re losing the ability to at least get some tax value back if it fails. For most investors, speculative bets are better left in taxable accounts where losses can serve some purpose if things go south.

The Foolish takeaway

Don’t panic if you’ve been making one of these mistakes. They’re easy to fix and won’t sink your portfolio on their own. The key is to optimize where you hold certain investments so you keep more of what you earn. A quick account shuffle can save you from unnecessary taxes and missed deductions, letting your returns compound more efficiently over time.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

Is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV) a Buy Now?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

VFV is dirt cheap and highly popular, but valuations are currently running hot.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) has considerable income potential.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Want to Invest in Energy Producers? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff war has affected Canadian energy producers. Some producers have effectively adapted to the tariff volatility, making them a…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks That Could Double in Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks still have a lot of value to eat up, so let's take a deeper dive.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why I’m Capping Exposure to Gold Plays After Big Moves in Copper

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These minerals are going to continue being a strong option for investors looking for exposure.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Investing

My Top Handpicked Canadian Stock for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has been a laggard, but don't expect it to sit out for long!

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Mining Momentum: Agnico Eagle and Lundin Mining Are Trending, So Should You Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two mining stocks are strong opportunities, but which is a better one?

Read more »