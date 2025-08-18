Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Move Into Labrador Iron Ore After Its 10% Move?

Should You Move Into Labrador Iron Ore After Its 10% Move?

This dividend stock is on the move, but does that mean it’s worth your investment?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a choppy ride for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) lately. The dividend stock has slipped from its 52-week high near $34 and fallen 10% in the last year, leaving income investors wondering whether the pullback is an opportunity or a warning sign. With an 8% yield on the table, the temptation is strong, but the story isn’t as simple as collecting big cheques every quarter.

About LIF

LIF operates differently from most miners. It doesn’t run the mines itself but owns a royalty and equity interest in the Iron Ore Company of Canada. That means it earns money from IOC’s sales of concentrate and pellets without directly managing the day-to-day operations. This setup has historically delivered generous dividends, especially when iron ore prices are high. But the flip side is that its fortunes are tied closely to commodity cycles it can’t control.

The latest quarter made that connection clear. Revenue came in at $46.2 million, down 12% from last year’s second quarter, driven by lower iron ore prices and shrinking pellet premiums. Equity earnings from IOC plunged to $2.3 million from $18.5 million a year earlier. Net income per share dropped 46% year over year to $0.42. The payout to shareholders also reflected the softer environment. The dividend stock received no dividend from IOC in the quarter, compared to $41.5 million last year.

What happened

Iron ore prices have been under pressure as steel demand weakens, especially in China, where the property sector remains a drag. The average price for 65% iron fines slipped to US$108 per tonne in the second quarter, down 14% from a year ago. Pellet premiums, which can boost IOC’s margins, fell even harder, sliding 18% from the same period last year. The result is a double hit to revenue streams that LIF relies on.

That’s the challenging part of the story. The more encouraging side is that operationally, IOC had a solid quarter. Concentrate production rose 16% year over year, and total sales volumes jumped 10%. Pellet output ticked higher as well. These gains helped cushion the blow from weaker prices.

Considerations

However, investors need to keep one eye on the iron ore market. The near-term outlook is for continued pricing headwinds. Analysts expect the benchmark 62% iron index to average around US$97 per tonne in 2025 and drift lower to US$80 by 2029 as new supply, including Guinea’s massive Simandou project, hits the market. On the demand side, China’s steel production is likely to remain subdued, with trade tensions adding another layer of uncertainty.

Longer term, there’s a silver lining. Higher-grade iron ore like IOC’s could command a bigger premium as the steel industry pushes to reduce carbon emissions. That could offset some of the pricing weakness for lower-grade ore and make LIF’s royalty stream more resilient in the next decade.

Bottom line

For income seekers, the question is whether the yield is worth the volatility. LIF’s dividends can swing sharply with iron ore prices, and the high payout ratio means there’s little buffer if earnings slide further. The recent drop in share price has improved the yield, but it’s also a reminder that this isn’t a set-and-forget utility stock. For now, investors could gain $830 annually from a $10,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LIF$27.04369$2.25$830.25Quarterly$9,977.76

For those willing to ride out the commodity swings, Labrador Iron Ore offers a rare blend of direct resource exposure and hefty income. Just know that the path to collecting that 8% yield won’t be smooth, and your returns will depend as much on China’s steel mills as on anything happening in Labrador.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Building a Dividend Future: How to Use 3 Stocks in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividends for your TFSA, these are a great start.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip companies offer s a mix of stability, income, and decent capital gains, making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) has considerable income potential.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks That Could Double in Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks still have a lot of value to eat up, so let's take a deeper dive.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock has dropped sharply, but its dependable payouts and debt-free balance sheet make it worth another look.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Hold? Why TELUS Likely Beats BCE Over the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy?

Read more »