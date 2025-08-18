Should You Move Into Labrador Iron Ore After Its 10% Move?

This dividend stock is on the move, but does that mean it’s worth your investment?

It’s been a choppy ride for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) lately. The dividend stock has slipped from its 52-week high near $34 and fallen 10% in the last year, leaving income investors wondering whether the pullback is an opportunity or a warning sign. With an 8% yield on the table, the temptation is strong, but the story isn’t as simple as collecting big cheques every quarter.

About LIF

LIF operates differently from most miners. It doesn’t run the mines itself but owns a royalty and equity interest in the Iron Ore Company of Canada. That means it earns money from IOC’s sales of concentrate and pellets without directly managing the day-to-day operations. This setup has historically delivered generous dividends, especially when iron ore prices are high. But the flip side is that its fortunes are tied closely to commodity cycles it can’t control.

The latest quarter made that connection clear. Revenue came in at $46.2 million, down 12% from last year’s second quarter, driven by lower iron ore prices and shrinking pellet premiums. Equity earnings from IOC plunged to $2.3 million from $18.5 million a year earlier. Net income per share dropped 46% year over year to $0.42. The payout to shareholders also reflected the softer environment. The dividend stock received no dividend from IOC in the quarter, compared to $41.5 million last year.

What happened

Iron ore prices have been under pressure as steel demand weakens, especially in China, where the property sector remains a drag. The average price for 65% iron fines slipped to US$108 per tonne in the second quarter, down 14% from a year ago. Pellet premiums, which can boost IOC’s margins, fell even harder, sliding 18% from the same period last year. The result is a double hit to revenue streams that LIF relies on.

That’s the challenging part of the story. The more encouraging side is that operationally, IOC had a solid quarter. Concentrate production rose 16% year over year, and total sales volumes jumped 10%. Pellet output ticked higher as well. These gains helped cushion the blow from weaker prices.

Considerations

However, investors need to keep one eye on the iron ore market. The near-term outlook is for continued pricing headwinds. Analysts expect the benchmark 62% iron index to average around US$97 per tonne in 2025 and drift lower to US$80 by 2029 as new supply, including Guinea’s massive Simandou project, hits the market. On the demand side, China’s steel production is likely to remain subdued, with trade tensions adding another layer of uncertainty.

Longer term, there’s a silver lining. Higher-grade iron ore like IOC’s could command a bigger premium as the steel industry pushes to reduce carbon emissions. That could offset some of the pricing weakness for lower-grade ore and make LIF’s royalty stream more resilient in the next decade.

Bottom line

For income seekers, the question is whether the yield is worth the volatility. LIF’s dividends can swing sharply with iron ore prices, and the high payout ratio means there’s little buffer if earnings slide further. The recent drop in share price has improved the yield, but it’s also a reminder that this isn’t a set-and-forget utility stock. For now, investors could gain $830 annually from a $10,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT LIF $27.04 369 $2.25 $830.25 Quarterly $9,977.76

For those willing to ride out the commodity swings, Labrador Iron Ore offers a rare blend of direct resource exposure and hefty income. Just know that the path to collecting that 8% yield won’t be smooth, and your returns will depend as much on China’s steel mills as on anything happening in Labrador.