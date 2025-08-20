Even with the TSX at record highs, these two stocks still look like solid buys for long-term investors right now.

The TSX Just Hit a New High! But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

After hitting a new all-time high of 27,993 last week, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is continuing to hold near record levels as easing inflationary pressures and largely strong corporate results keep optimism alive.

But when markets climb this high, investors often wonder if the best opportunities have already passed them by. The truth is, not every stock has surged equally. Some are still trading at attractive levels while steadily reporting results that point toward even greater value ahead.

Let’s look at two TSX-listed stocks that look like screaming buys at current levels, as they have the potential to deliver more gains from here.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one such stock, combining scale with consistent financial growth to offer investors solid reasons to buy now. It’s one of the biggest names in global asset management, with more than US$1 trillion of assets under management across various sectors, including infrastructure, real estate, and renewable power.

After rallying by over 50% in the last year, BAM stock currently trades at $84.55 per share with a market cap of about $138.4 billion. At this market price, it offers investors a 2.8% annualized dividend yield paid quarterly.

BAM stock’s recent rally could mainly be attributed to its strong financial growth trends. In the second quarter, the company’s revenue rose nearly 19% YoY (year-over-year) to US$1.1 billion, backed by higher management and incentive fees and stronger carried interest income.

Brookfield is not only growing earnings but also deploying and recycling capital at scale. It recently deployed US$28 billion of equity, including in high-profile deals such as the acquisition of Colonial Pipeline assets, Hotwire Communications, and Wells Fargo Rail. At the same time, it monetized about US$36 billion worth of assets, showing its ability to unlock value from mature investments.

Longer term, BAM is aligning itself with powerful global themes like decarbonization, deglobalization, and digitalization. Given that, it offers an excellent mix of dividend income, scale, and growth driven by megatrends for long-term investors.

Celestica stock

Another top TSX stock that is continuing to impress investors is Celestica (TSX:CLS), a Canadian technology player that has outpaced the broader market by a wide margin in 2025. In recent years, CLS has emerged as one of the fastest-growing tech stocks on the TSX. It mainly focuses on designing, manufacturing, and providing supply chain solutions to businesses.

After surging by over 90% so far this year, CLS stock is currently trading at $269.04 per share, giving it a market cap of about $30.9 billion – making it one of the most explosive growth stories on the Canadian stock market.

In the latest quarter ended in June, Celestica registered a 29% YoY jump in its revenue to US$2.9 billion, led by strength in its advanced technology segment, including aerospace, defence, and health technology. More importantly, its adjusted quarterly net profit grew 48% from a year ago to US$161 million.

Interestingly, Celestica’s capital equipment business continues to benefit from rising semiconductor and robotics demand, while its connectivity and cloud solutions unit is gaining from the global shift toward artificial intelligence (AI)-driven computing and cloud infrastructure.

Moreover, its ability to deliver strong results quarter after quarter while tapping into global technology trends makes it a top TSX stock that still looks attractive even after such a massive rally.