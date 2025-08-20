Member Login
This AI-Focused TSX Stock Could Be the Next Big Tech Story

Want an AI stock that already brings in the big bucks? Here’s one to add right away.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Some Canadian tech stocks quietly keep building momentum until suddenly, everyone notices. Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) might be on the verge of that moment. The Ottawa-based supply chain software leader has been turning heads with its push into artificial intelligence (AI), and the numbers from the past year show it’s not just hype. It’s execution.

What happened

Over the last 12 months, the AI stock climbed more than 30%, handily beating the broader market. A big part of that lift came after the AI stock’s record-breaking second quarter of 2025. Total revenue rose 15% year over year to $136.4 million, with its all-important software as a service (SaaS) segment up 17%. That’s recurring, high-margin business, and it’s exactly what long-term tech investors want to see. Annual recurring revenue has reached $391 million, growing 15% from a year earlier. With much of that locked in through multi-year contracts, Kinaxis has unusually strong visibility into future sales for a mid-cap tech name.

But the bigger story is how AI is starting to weave into its growth plans. Kinaxis now has early adopter customers using its new generative and agentic AI capabilities, designed to make supply chains more autonomous. This isn’t about replacing people. It’s about enabling companies to predict, respond, and adjust far faster than before. For global brands trying to manage thousands of suppliers and fluctuating demand, shaving hours or days off decision-making can be a game-changer. If AI adoption in supply chains accelerates, Kinaxis is positioned as one of the first movers.

Staying strong

The financial performance is also pointing in the right direction. Gross margins climbed to 64% in Q2 from 59% a year ago, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 54% to $33.7 million. This represents a healthy 25% margin. Net income surged to $18.4 million from just $3.4 million in Q2 2024, showing the scalability of its business model. Management even raised SaaS growth guidance for the year to 13% to 15%, signalling confidence that momentum will continue.

Another strength is the balance sheet. With $329 million in cash and only $51 million in debt, Kinaxis has plenty of flexibility to invest in product development, make strategic acquisitions, or weather any slowdown. That’s important, because while demand for AI-driven supply chain tools looks promising, tech adoption cycles can be uneven. Large enterprise customers move cautiously, and any broader economic softness could slow deal-making.

Considerations

The valuation isn’t cheap. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) near 40 and a price-to-sales ratio above 8, the market already expects strong growth. That means Kinaxis will need to keep delivering on both revenue expansion and profitability to justify the premium. But in tech, premium valuations often stick when a company can prove it’s winning market share in a growing category. And supply chain AI fits that bill.

Risks aside, Kinaxis offers a compelling mix of recurring revenue, global reach, and emerging AI tailwinds. The AI stock’s software is already deeply embedded with major multinationals, which makes switching costly and unlikely. As more customers adopt its AI features, that stickiness could grow even stronger.

Bottom line

For patient investors willing to hold through some volatility, Kinaxis could turn into one of the TSX’s defining tech stories over the next decade. The AI stock may not stay under the radar for much longer, especially if AI’s promise in supply chains turns into measurable productivity gains for its clients. In a market hungry for credible AI plays, this one has both the buzz and the business model to back it up.

