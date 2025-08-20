This Utility Giant Could Be Your Safe Harbour in Volatile Markets

In uncertain markets, utilities often become a refuge for investors looking for stability, and Emera (TSX:EMA) fits that bill well. This Halifax-based energy dividend stock has operations across North America and the Caribbean, providing regulated electric and natural gas services to millions of customers. Revenue streams are anchored by long-term rate structures, making earnings far less volatile than cyclical sectors.

Furthermore, over the past year, its share price has climbed roughly 30%, moving from a 52-week low near $49 to above $65, easily outpacing the broader Canadian market. That rally has come alongside improving fundamentals, a growing customer base, and a commitment to steady dividend payments. So let’s dig deeper into this dividend stock.

Into earnings

Emera’s second quarter of 2025 was another example of why investors value its consistency. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 49% year over year to $0.79, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of meaningful growth. The biggest driver was Tampa Electric, which saw higher revenue from new base rates, strong customer growth, and favourable weather.

Emera Energy Services also contributed significantly, benefiting from lower transport costs and favourable hedge settlements. New Mexico Gas Company posted increased earnings as well, though these were partially overshadowed by charges related to its pending sale. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted net income climbed to $615 million, up from $367 million in the same period last year.

Revenue over the trailing 12 months reached $8.2 billion, up almost 23% year over year. Operating margins remain solid at 19%, and while net income margins are slimmer at just over 11%, that’s typical for regulated utilities. What matters for income investors is the stability of those numbers. Emera’s regulated businesses provide a predictable cash flow base, which in turn supports its dividend, currently yielding around 4.5%. The dividend stock’s five-year average yield is closer to 5%, so today’s level is still appealing given the stock’s recent run-up.

Considerations

Debt is high, with a debt-to-equity ratio above 150%, but that’s not unusual in the utility space where capital-intensive projects are the norm. Management targets 7% to 8% rate base growth through 2029, which would support its guidance of 5% to 7% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2027. Much of this growth will come from grid modernization, storm-hardening infrastructure, and cleaner energy initiatives. These investments not only improve reliability but also strengthen the dividend stock’s regulatory relationships, making future rate approvals more likely.

Investors should keep an eye on a few risks. Rising interest rates could increase borrowing costs over time, though recent rate stability has been helpful. Weather can work both ways. Favourable conditions boosted earnings lately, but extreme storms could drive up costs. The pending sale of New Mexico Gas Company will reduce some earnings in the near term, though it will also free up capital for reinvestment in higher-growth areas. Currency fluctuations are another factor, as a weaker Canadian dollar has been adding to U.S. earnings when translated back, but the reverse would trim results.

Despite these considerations, the investment case for Emera remains strong. Its regulated footprint provides insulation from economic swings, while its capital program ensures growth beyond simply maintaining existing infrastructure. The dividend is well-covered on an adjusted basis, and the dividend stock has a long history of annual increases, making it appealing for income-focused portfolios. Right now, a $10,000 investment could bring in around $437 annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EMA $65.79 151 $2.90 $437.90 Quarterly $9,932.29

Bottom line

For investors who want a safe harbour in volatile markets, Emera offers a blend of stability, income, and moderate growth to anchor a portfolio. Its operations are essential, its earnings outlook guided by regulated rate structures, and its capital investments aimed squarely at future-proofing the business. While no utility is entirely immune to risk, Emera’s track record suggests it can navigate challenges and continue rewarding patient shareholders.