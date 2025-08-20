Member Login
Why This TSX Software Firm Could Boom With 5G Rollouts

If you want a safe and stable tech stock, this could be the best choice out there.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) has long been a behind-the-scenes powerhouse in global logistics. Yet with 5G networks rolling out worldwide, its software could be stepping into a new era of growth. The company’s cloud-based solutions help shippers, carriers, and logistics providers streamline operations, navigate customs, and manage increasingly complex supply chains. As 5G enables faster, more reliable data transfer between connected devices, those capabilities could become even more valuable, particularly in real-time tracking, automated decision-making, and the Internet of Things. So, let’s look at why this tech stock could be one of the biggest wins of 2025.

What happened?

In its most recent quarter, Descartes reported revenue of $168.7 million, up 12% from a year ago, with services revenue making up 93% of the total. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $75.1 million, also up 12%. This represented a robust 45% margin.

Net income rose to $36.2 million, maintaining a healthy 21% margin despite a modest sequential dip from the prior quarter. The tech stock’s ability to deliver double-digit top-line growth alongside industry-leading profitability is a big part of why it trades at a premium multiple compared to many tech peers.

Considerations

The past year wasn’t without its challenges. Descartes operates in a global trade environment clouded by tariffs, sanctions, and shifting economic forecasts. Management responded by doubling down on cost discipline, announcing a plan to trim its workforce by about 7% and cut $15 million in annual expenses.

At the same time, it kept investing in growth, most recently acquiring 3GTMS, a transportation management software provider, for about $113 million. That deal expands Descartes’s capabilities in optimizing freight moves. An area that could see big benefits from 5G-enabled real-time data.

Looking ahead

If 5G adoption delivers on its promise, logistics networks could operate with unprecedented speed and precision. Think of autonomous freight systems that instantly adjust routes based on weather, port delays, or traffic congestion. Or even customs systems processing cross-border shipments in minutes instead of hours. Descartes’ position as a trusted provider to some of the largest shippers and carriers in the world puts it in a prime spot to capitalize on these changes. Its network effects could be amplified in a hyper-connected world.

Of course, there are risks. 5G’s rollout won’t be uniform, and some industries may be slow to adopt new systems that require capital investment. Descartes also has to contend with competition from both niche tech startups and larger enterprise players looking to expand in logistics. And while the tech stock carries very little debt, its high valuation means expectations are already baked into the stock price.

Bottom line

Still, with 91% of its shares held by institutions, a strong balance sheet, and a consistent history of profitable growth, Descartes looks well-positioned to ride the 5G wave. If faster connectivity drives more demand for real-time, cloud-based logistics solutions, this Canadian software firm could see its role in global trade become even more critical, and its growth story could pick up more speed.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

