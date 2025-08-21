Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

These Canadian stocks offer solid growth and income potential, making them no-brainer investments for the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks

Source: Getty Images

If you’re investing in stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can grow your money without ever worrying about taxes on capital gains or dividends. This gives a tremendous advantage, especially when you’re investing with a long-term mindset.

For 2025, the annual TFSA contribution room is $7,000, and if you plan to invest this amount in direct equity, here are three no-brainer, fundamentally strong Canadian stocks to buy now.

goeasy stock

Offering growth, income, and value, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a no-brainer Canadian stock for your TFSA portfolio. Notably, this leasing and lending services provider to non-prime borrowers has been steadily delivering double-digit growth in its revenues and earnings over the past five years. Thanks to its solid financial performance, the company rewarded its shareholders with solid capital gains and growing dividends.

Shares of goeasy have surged about 245% over the past five years, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. Besides significant capital gains, this subprime lender has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years, making it a dependable income stock.

Moving forward, goeasy will continue to benefit from its scalable business model and expansion of its consumer loan portfolio. Further, its rising loan originations, diverse funding sources, strong underwriting practices, and improved operating efficiency will likely support its top and bottom-line growth.

Despite significant growth potential, goeasy stock remains undervalued. GSY stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10, making the stock even more attractive at the current levels.

Its solid earnings growth potential, low valuation multiple, and growing dividend make it a perfect long-term bet.

Hydro One stock

Hydro One (TSX:H) is another no-brainer Canadian stock to add to your portfolio. Its regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations remain immune to the risks associated with power generation and commodity price swings. Thanks to its regulated operations, this utility company has been able to deliver steady earnings and predictable cash flows, resulting in returns that have outperformed the broader market.

For instance, Hydro One stock has grown at a CAGR of 16.5% over the last five years, delivering capital gains of 114.8%. In addition, Hydro One has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 5% over the past 8 years, while offering a yield of approximately 2.6% near the current market price.

The company is well-positioned to deliver solid total returns. Its low-risk earnings and expanding rate base augur well for growth. Hydro One expects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2027, which will result in annual earnings growth of 6–8%. This will support higher dividend payments. Management projects a 6% increase in its yearly dividend during the same period.

Further, its robust balance sheet and strong internally generated cash flows position it well to capitalize on growth opportunities. Also, tailwinds from growing electricity demand will likely drive its financials and share price.

Dollarama stock

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a leading discount-chain operator that sells products at low and fixed price points. Its extensive range of consumable products and value pricing strategy consistently drives traffic and retention.

Despite its defensive business model, the retailer has outperformed the broader markets with its capital gains and has rewarded shareholders with higher cash. These attributes make Dollarama a no-brainer Canadian stock to own for decades.

Over the past five years, Dollarama’s share price soared about 286%. Further, it has raised its dividend 14 times since 2011.

Dollarama is poised to maintain its growth streak despite macro uncertainty. Its low pricing strategy, wide product range, and strong supply chain will continue to support revenue and earnings. Moreover, new store openings and international expansion will accelerate its growth, supporting dividend payments and share price.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are likely to pay and increase their dividends in the coming years, making reliable investments.

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stalwart Every Canadian Should Own in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a top dividend titan that's worth buying even at these highs.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a TFSA cash machine is easier when you choose companies that pay monthly and have room to grow --…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 5%-Plus Dividend Yield Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three Canadian stocks would boost your passive income.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This Consumer Staples Giant Could Weather Any Storm

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Metro stock continues to surpass expectations and looks to be rising higher.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock cannot catch a break, but shares are starting to get too cheap despite recent downgrades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Stability Meets Income: Why This Telecom Stock Is a Safe Harbour

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for stability and growth? There's really just one telecom stock offering that right now.

Read more »