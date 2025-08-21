Member Login
Why NIO Stock Accelerated 10% This Week

NIO stock is in double-digit recovery mode. Could the EV maker’s stock bottom out this year?

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) charged ahead this week, climbing 10.2% over the past five trading days. For investors watching the EV space, this kind of move in the small Tesla competitor’s stock begs the question: What’s fueling the surge, and is this momentum sustainable for NIO stock?

A combination of strategic announcements and underlying operational improvements appears to be powering the rally in NIO stock in August. The company is making bold moves to reignite growth, and the market is taking notice as the EV stock bottoms out.

NIO stock rides a global expansion wave

A significant catalyst for NIO stock was the company’s August 18 announcement of an ambitious global expansion. This strategic move represents a substantial growth opportunity for the EV maker, as the company pushes beyond established markets in China and Europe for the first time. The plan to enter Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Costa Rica through local distribution partnerships in 2025 and 2026 marks a pivotal moment for investors watching the company’s international growth potential.

Strategic pricing may amplify new momentum

Adding a jolt of energy to domestic demand and potentially boosting NIO stock’s value, the company announced a price cut of approximately US$2,780 on its 100kWh long-range battery pack earlier this week. This strategic pricing move represents a sophisticated deepening of NIO’s innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) model that could significantly impact the company’s future battery and vehicle sales and boost NIO stock performance by expanding market share.

The latest discount on NIO batteries effectively lowers the price of its newly upgraded vehicles, potentially amplifying already surging growth in delivery volumes in the future. However, price wars seldom help any industry, as competitors are likely to follow suit. The company’s gross margins may suffer during the next quarter.

Attempts at technological independence strengthen NIO stock appeal

Underpinning these consumer-facing moves that support NIO stock value is a critical technological shift. The transition to in-house designed Shenji NX9031 chips for smart driving systems reduces reliance on U.S. suppliers, addressing a key concern for investors who have been watching the chip trade battles between the United States and China unfold over the past several months. This technological independence could prove crucial for NIO’s long-term business viability, mitigating supply chain risks while reducing costs through the company’s new NT3.0 platform’s 75% component commonality.

Delivery growth remains key to valuation

The recent delivery figures present a mixed but promising picture for NIO stock investors. While second-quarter 2025 deliveries soared 71% sequentially and 25.6% year-over-year, the month-to-month volatility highlights both the opportunity and challenge facing NIO stock. The automotive industry’s reliance on economies of scale means that NIO’s equity valuation remains closely tied to delivery volumes and margin improvement, currently around 10%.

Higher delivery volumes may boost vehicle margins substantially as management aggressively works on expanding NIO’s global market reach.

The founder-led nature of the company, under CEO William Bin Li, provides a compelling aspect of the NIO stock investment thesis. This leadership structure has guided NIO through the company’s evolution into a multi-brand automaker, with cumulative deliveries surpassing 806,000 vehicles as of July 31, 2025 – a fundamental metric for evaluating NIO stock’s potential success in an extremely competitive automobile market.

Investor takeaway

With second-quarter earnings results scheduled for September 2, all eyes will be on metrics that directly affect NIO stock performance, particularly revenue growth and vehicle margins. The current valuation of NIO stock, at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.1, reflects some growth stock expectations given an average industry multiple of 0.8. The potential for operational leverage remains significant for investors as the company enters new markets.

For investors considering NIO stock as a long-term investment, the journey back to US$60 per share (from the current US$5 share price) will require not just sustained delivery volume growth but a conclusive march toward profitability. This week’s 10% surge in NIO stock represents a powerful vote of confidence in the company’s new strategic direction. However, the EV stock’s story remains one of global ambition and technological independence that still requires careful execution and close monitoring of financial metrics in the quarters ahead.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

