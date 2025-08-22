2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

These dividend stocks have the potential to deliver you a lifetime of passive income!

Dividend investing is one of the most reliable strategies for building wealth — and ensuring long-term income that lasts a lifetime. Whether you’re in your prime earning years or approaching retirement, high-quality dividend stocks can provide consistent cash flow and even outpace inflation over time.

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks that stand out for their income potential, dividend growth, and resilience through economic cycles.

Restaurant Brands International: Reliable income from a fast food giant

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the parent company of household-name brands Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, operates in the resilient quick-service restaurant sector. These are the kinds of businesses that tend to be defensive even when consumers cut back, thanks to their affordability and convenience.

Recently, QSR’s stock has pulled back after reporting second-quarter results on August 7 — offering a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors. Despite some year-over-year weakness in comparable sales and restaurant growth, the company remains fundamentally solid.

Here’s how the first half of the year shaped up:

System-wide sales increased 4.1% to US$22.3 billion

Revenue rose 18% to US$4.5 billion

Free cash flow grew 13% to US$465 million

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 6.3% to US$1.70

Net leverage improved to 4.6 times from 5 times a year ago

While slower growth points to broader economic pressure, QSR’s financial strength and cash flow resilience remain intact. At around $88 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.9%, and analysts believe it’s undervalued by roughly 17%. A dip toward the low $80s could present an even more compelling entry point.

Crucially, Restaurant Brands has increased its dividend consistently for about a decade, making it a reliable pick for income-focused investors.

Canadian Natural Resources: Powering portfolio growth

If you’re looking for a more generous dividend yield with long-term growth potential, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) deserves serious consideration. As one of Canada’s largest and most efficient oil and gas producers, CNQ benefits from a diverse product mix, long-life assets, and a low breakeven price — around US$40–45 WTI per barrel.

This operational strength has allowed CNQ to be a dividend powerhouse. This year marks the company’s 25th consecutive year of dividend increases. Its historical dividend growth is impressive:

Five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR): 23.3%

10-year CAGR: 16.9%

20-year CAGR: 20.7%

This level of consistency has translated into stellar shareholder returns. Over the past decade, CNQ has delivered a compound annual total return of approximately 16.9%, including around 5% from dividends alone. Currently trading below $42, CNQ offers a yield of 5.6%, and analysts suggest the stock is undervalued by about 20%. Add to that its BBB-investment-grade credit rating from S&P, and you’ve got a blue-chip dividend payer built to weather market storms while rewarding patient investors.

Investor takeaway: Buy and hold for decades

Both Restaurant Brands International and Canadian Natural Resources offer what income investors crave: persistent income from decent yields and consistent dividend growth. While they operate in very different industries, both companies have proven their ability to deliver long-term value.

For those seeking lifetime income, these two stocks are solid candidates to anchor a dividend-focused portfolio.