Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Is Bank of Nova Scotia a Buy?

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a Buy?

Here’s why Scotiabank’s recent rally could be more than just a short-term bounce.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has been one of the top-performing Canadian bank stocks for the last year as it has surged by nearly 22%. That’s not a small jump, especially in a market where most big banks are struggling to keep pace with investor expectations. But what’s behind this steady climb? Is it simply a reaction to falling interest rates, or is Scotiabank actually getting stronger from within?

In this article, let’s dig into what’s been working for Scotiabank lately, highlight some of its key financial metrics, and explore the bigger fundamental picture to find out whether this momentum could be just the beginning of a long-term rally.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

Based in Toronto, Scotiabank is currently Canada’s fourth-largest bank by market cap. It offers a broad mix of retail, commercial, and investment banking services. After witnessing sharp gains in the last year, BNS stock currently trades at $78.70 per share with a market cap of $97.8 billion. At this market price, it has a solid annualized dividend yield of 5.6%, paid out on a quarterly basis.

What makes this performance worth noting is that it runs in line with a broader rally among Canadian banks. While Scotiabank’s over 20% gain over the past year might not be the highest in the group, it shows that investor sentiment has turned positive again for the big banks.

A closer look at recent results

In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (ended in April), there were signs of strength across many parts of Scotiabank’s business. For example, the bank’s international banking division posted a 7% YoY (year-over-year) jump in adjusted earnings with the help of strong revenue and better productivity. Similarly, its global wealth management segment saw earnings rise 17% YoY due mainly to higher mutual fund fees and improved interest income.

However, Scotiabank’s Canadian banking segment posted a sharp 31% YoY drop in its adjusted quarterly earnings to $613 million. This was mainly due to a big jump in performing credit loss allowances, which the bank increased in anticipation of continued macroeconomic risks in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

While that drop might look alarming at first, the bank’s management made it clear this was a cautious move to stay ahead of potential risks. At the same time, the rest of its business remained stable, and the bank still generated strong deposit and asset growth on the Canadian side.

The key here is that the recent pullback in Scotiabank’s Canadian earnings may be more of a short-term adjustment than a sign of deeper issues.

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a buy?

Given all these fundamental factors, it’s easy to see why investors are showing confidence in Scotiabank. While it’s true that the bank is dealing with credit-related challenges in its home market, the strength in its international, wealth, and capital markets businesses is clearly balancing that out. The bank’s decision to boost credit reserves shows it’s managing risk proactively, rather than reacting to problems after they appear. And with interest rates heading lower, lending activity could bounce back across the board in the months ahead.

In addition, Scotiabank is continuing to invest in advice-driven relationships and productivity initiatives, which should support more efficient growth going forward.

So while BNS stock has already moved up significantly, the bigger picture shows there’s still value to be unlocked – especially for investors looking for stable dividends with potential for more upside.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Stocks for Beginners

A Comeback Kid: Why This TSX Bank Could Stage a Massive Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a top bank stock, this could be the best bank to bet on.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: It’s Time to Bank on TD’s 4.2% Payouts (Tax-Free!)

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a great dividend payer that's poised to keep going strong into the fourth quarter.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Bank Stocks

This 1 Dividend Stock Could Pay Me for the Rest of My Life (and Yours, Too)

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian bank stock has the solid dividend-growth track record and stability to keep rewarding investors for decades.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: After a Year of Outperformance, Is it Still a Buy?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been beating the market. Can it continue?

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bank Stock Up 25% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is down, but could be a strong opportunity for dividend seekers.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

TD Stock: Buy at the High?

| Demetris Afxentiou

TD Bank is often regarded as one of the best long-term options for investors. But should you buy at the…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Bank Stocks

Buy, Hold, or Sell: Is TD Bank a Good Investment in August 2025?

| Adam Othman

Up by almost 40% from its 52-week low, TD stock might see additional momentum in the coming weeks.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Bank Stock a Good Buy in August 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO stock has a solid history of dividend payouts, growth, and massive income. But can it keep it up?

Read more »