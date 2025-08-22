The Best Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

Looking for some top Canadian growth stocks that are temporarily beaten down? Here are three that look like good buys right now.

The best time to buy growth stocks is when they are temporarily beaten down for transient reasons or reasons unrelated to the business. These reasons may be a broader market decline, a macro concern, or the drawdown of a competitor.

It takes a little bit of digging to decipher if a company challenge is temporary or permanent. However, the extra research can pay off in substantial rewards. A short-term business issue can create a great long-term buying opportunity.

If you are looking for some great growth stocks to buy that are temporarily knocked down, here are three stocks to buy today.

A fintech stock with a steep growth trajectory

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) has been delivering exceptional growth for shareholders in the past few years. This stock is up over 250% in the past five years. In that time, revenues have compounded by a 43% annual growth rate. Earnings per share have compounded by a 70% annual growth rate.

Propel has created an incredible lending platform focused on the non-prime lending segment. While it is a lower credit quality (and riskier) segment, there is a very robust and underserved market of consumers demanding credit.

Propel recently made a substantial acquisition in the U.K. It purchased one of the most successful English lenders focused on the non-prime space. That is creating a margin and profit headwind in the near term.

As Propel integrates this platform into its broader business, its cost of funds should decline, and margins should improve. The great news is that the U.K. business is growing very quickly. In fact, its overall business continues to grow quickly.

You can buy this stock for 15 times earnings, whereas its growth rate might be even twice that. While Propel might have a higher risk business, PRL stock also offers the opportunity for higher reward.

A top Canadian logistics company

While TFI International (TSX:TFII) stock is beaten down (it is down 35% in 2025), it has been a great long-term performer. Its stock is up 110% in the past five years and 415% in the past 10 years.

There is a reason for its great long-term returns. The transportation and logistics firm is an exceptional operator and an exceptional capital allocator.

With its stock down, the company is preferring to buy back its own stock. However, I suspect the recent challenging freight environment will create attractive buying opportunities in 2026.

If you can look past the near-term challenges, this is a great business to buy. It trades at an attractive value today.

A high-quality industrial compounder stock

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) has been an even better performer than the two above. Its stock is up 860% in the past five years and 2,180% in the past 10 years!

TerraVest operates a mix of industrial businesses focused on manufacturing tanks and trailers, boilers, and energy services. These aren’t exciting businesses in and of themselves.

However, at scale and with operating expertise, they generate strong cash flows. TerraVest has a knack for acquiring these companies at attractive valuations and good rates of return.

Recently, the stock pulled back due to a weaker-than-expected earnings report. Some of its businesses are seeing demand soften due to tariff uncertainty. It is digesting a slew of new acquisitions in 2025. Be patient and this stock could still reward you for years to come.