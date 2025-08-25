Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks on My Radar to Buy Right Now

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks on My Radar to Buy Right Now

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks every long-term investor should have on their watch list right now, particularly if rates are coming down.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Every investor has their own unique set of criteria in terms of what they look for in dividend stocks. Some are simply yield-seekers. The higher the yield, the better. Others want stability and look for companies with the most rock-solid balance sheets. And still others look more for dividend growth over time than current yield. To each their own.

That said, the three Canadian dividend stocks I’m going to discuss in this piece are all among the best options for investors looking for an appropriate mix of all three key variables.

Let’s dive in!

Fortis

It should be no surprise to most readers that Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the first company on my list of dividend stocks investors should consider right now.

For one, as a leading North American utility player, Fortis benefits from some very strong tailwinds in this sector. Surging demand for electricity, at least in part due to the rise of artificial intelligence, should drive continued strong demand dynamics down the road. Accordingly, Fortis’s more than five-decade-long track record of raising its dividend should remain intact.

With a current dividend yield of 3.5% and a solid balance sheet with plenty of room for further dividend hikes down the line, this is a stock I think all long-term investors will at least want to look at right now.

Enbridge

Another top energy-related name that’s been atop my watch list in recent months is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

Shares of the Canadian energy infrastructure company have been on a tear of late, up more than 22% over the past year and more than 45% over the past five years at the time of writing.

This move appears to be related to both the search for yield from investors and the search for stability. As energy prices have stabilized, investors have looked for the best ways to play this sector. And from a commodity price risk standpoint, as well as the long-term view that North American energy independence will remain a top priority, Enbridge is one of the best ways to play this trend.

With a balance sheet that’s improving as the company continues to pay down debt while paying a juicy 5.7% dividend yield, this is a stock that dividend investors won’t want to miss, particularly on any significant pullbacks moving forward.

Suncor

Last, but certainly not least on this list of dividend stocks for investors to consider in August is Suncor (TSX:SU).

The oil sands giant has been an underperformer on a relative basis of late, with its share price actually down over the course of the past 12 months. However, over the past five years, shares of Suncor stock have more than doubled. That provides an interesting backdrop for investors, given this stock’s recent performance.

I’m of the view that Suncor’s 4.2% dividend yield is among the best in the energy sector. For those who think we’re going to need a lot more energy over the long term to power our economic growth, Suncor stands as a top way to play this trend.

Yes, geopolitical dynamics continue to change, and there’s nothing easy about investing in the energy sector. But for those who are under-exposed to this sector, Suncor is one of the top ways I’d think about playing this space right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Investing

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy While It’s Below $20?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 60% from all-time highs, Air Canada is a beaten-down TSX stock and a top investment right now.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Investing

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $6,000 Today

| Robin Brown

Do you have $6,000 to invest today? Here are three stocks that could deliver very attractive returns in 2025 and…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stock Market

Why it’s OK to Invest Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Bull markets can cause a different type of anxiety compared to bear markets.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Investing

Winners So Far in 2025: Are These 3 Stocks Still Buys Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and solid underlying businesses, the rally in the following three Canadian stocks could continue.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: 6.8% Yield Paying Cash Every Single Month 

| Puja Tayal

Convert your TFSA balance into a pension or alternate source of income with this 6.8% yield stock that pays cash…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Company Could Rise as Oil Prices Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a superior diversified energy stock, this is the one for you.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Want to Beat the TSX? Try These On-Sale Value Stocks Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two undervalued TSX stocks to buy and hold right now which should allow you to benefit from outsized…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Getting to $1 million within a TFSA might seem overwhelming at first. However, you can follow three simple rules to…

Read more »