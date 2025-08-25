3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

Getting to $1 million within a TFSA might seem overwhelming at first. However, you can follow three simple rules to create long-term wealth.

Getting to $1 million in a TFSA isn’t about luck. It’s about adopting proven strategies that compound wealth over decades. While most Canadians treat their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as a glorified savings account, millionaires understand its true potential as a wealth-building machine. Here are three secrets that separate TFSA millionaires from average investors.

Benefit from the power of compounding

TFSA millionaires don’t just maximize their annual contributions but also start to contribute early. The difference between investing in January versus December means 11 additional months of tax-free compounding. Over 25–30 years, this simple timing strategy can add tens of thousands to your balance.

Compound through dividend reinvestments

While others withdraw dividends as spending money, TFSA millionaires reinvest every penny. They specifically target dividend-growth companies that increase payouts annually. Consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), which has consistently raised its dividend for decades.

The TSX bank stock has raised its annual dividend from $3.24 per share in 2016 to $5.60 per share in 2024. Analysts forecast RBC stock to increase the annual dividend to $6.50 per share in fiscal 2029 (ending in October).

In the last 10 years, RBC stock has returned 162% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 290%.

By reinvesting those quarterly payments, you’re buying more shares that generate even more dividends, which creates an exponential snowball effect entirely tax-free within your TFSA.

Buy quality stocks during market downturns

Lastly, the most seasoned TFSA millionaires get excited during market crashes. They view corrections as shopping opportunities, not disasters. When quality companies like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) temporarily drop in value, they become attractive to those with a long-term investment horizon.

This strategy requires emotional discipline and a long-term perspective, but it’s transformational. For instance, those who bought during the 2020 crash likely doubled or tripled their investments within two years.

The common thread among these strategies is patience and consistency. TFSA millionaires understand that wealth building isn’t about timing markets or chasing hot stocks. It’s about systematically feeding a compounding machine with quality investments and letting time work its magic. Start implementing these habits today, and your future self will thank you.

A blue-chip TSX stock future TFSA millionaires should own today

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) presents a compelling investment opportunity as the only railroad connecting all three North American nations – Canada, the United States, and Mexico – creating unparalleled network advantages and growth potential.

CPKC delivered solid second-quarter results with 7% volume growth, a 3% revenue increase to $3.7 billion, and a 110 basis point improvement in operating ratio to 60.7%. Earnings per share rose 7% to $1.12, demonstrating the company’s ability to generate profitable growth despite challenging market conditions and recent system integration complexities.

CPKC’s unique tri-national network creates differentiated revenue opportunities that competitors cannot replicate. Key growth drivers include the successful Gemini partnership with major shipping lines, the 180/181 premium intermodal service growing 40% year-over-year, and increasing traffic flows between Canada and Mexico via CPKC’s land bridge. The newly launched Southeast Mexico Express service with CSX further enhances the network’s competitive positioning.

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance and expects to achieve a sub-60% operating ratio, indicating continued margin expansion. The company’s diverse revenue base across bulk commodities, intermodal, and merchandise provides resilience against economic volatility while positioning CPKC to capitalize on North American trade growth and nearshoring trends.