Member Login
Home » Investing » The 2 Most Promising Stocks Canadians Are Talking About on Reddit

The 2 Most Promising Stocks Canadians Are Talking About on Reddit

Reddit can be a great place for investors to find stock ideas, but let’s look at two that make the most sense.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

Canadians on Reddit have a habit of sniffing out momentum before it hits the mainstream. Lately, two stocks have dominated those forums. Not because they’re the flashiest, but because these deliver results and drive conviction. Those are Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM).

SHOP

Shopify has been on an absolute tear. Shares are up nearly 90% over the past year, fuelled by back-to-back quarters of strong revenue growth, expanding margins, and a reputation as the backbone of global e-commerce. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, revenue jumped 31% and free cash flow margins came in at 16%, marking the eighth straight quarter of double-digit performance.

That’s the kind of consistency that turns skeptics into believers. Reddit threads are flooded with users comparing Shopify to tech giants and arguing it’s still undervalued relative to its long-term potential. And that’s even with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio hovering near 98.

What’s fuelling that optimism? For one, Shopify isn’t just growing, but accelerating. Growth in Europe hit 42% year over year last quarter, while North America and Asia Pacific continued to climb. That kind of geographic balance is a big deal, especially when consumer spending is pulling back in some regions. And while the stock split in 2022 helped broaden investor access, many are now doubling down as the company repositions for the next wave of online retail. Still, the price tag is steep, and any slowdown in top-line growth could spook short-term traders. But for long-haulers, Redditors are clear: this is a platform that’s still building its runway.

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals is a very different story, but no less compelling. It’s not a traditional miner, but a streamer, providing upfront financing to mining companies in exchange for the right to purchase metals at fixed, below-market prices. That model helped Wheaton post some of the best margins in the business. In Q2 2025, it hit record highs across the board as revenue came in at $503 million, net earnings at $292 million, and operating cash flow at $415 million. All were significant jumps from the previous year.

What really has Reddit buzzing is the long-term growth plan. Wheaton’s production profile is forecast to rise from 600,000 to 670,000 gold-equivalent ounces in 2025 to nearly a million by the early 2030s. That’s a massive increase, and it’s backed by new assets coming online, including Blackwater and Goose, which both began contributing in the second quarter. Add in zero debt, a $2 billion undrawn credit facility, and a tidy $1 billion cash pile, and it’s no surprise Wheaton is gaining attention even outside gold circles.

Reddit users also point to Wheaton’s performance during turbulent times. While spot gold prices wobbled, Wheaton has been able to lock in fat margins. Average cash cost per ounce was $470 last quarter, with a cash margin of $2,717. That’s the kind of spread you don’t often see outside tech. The risk here, of course, is metal prices. If gold pulls back, earnings will too. But many investors believe we’re on the edge of a renewed commodity cycle, and Wheaton is positioned to benefit without the usual mining headaches.

Bottom line

Both Shopify and Wheaton draw in different crowds, but show up in the same Reddit threads for a reason. One is a tech growth engine that keeps outpacing expectations. The other is a disciplined metals streamer with huge upside and fortress-like financials. For investors watching the pulse of the market (and forums) these are two Canadian stocks worth following.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s How Much a $250 Monthly Investment in an S&P 500 ETF Could Grow Over the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

It's possible to dollar-cost average a $250 monthly investment into a million-dollar retirement portfolio. Here's how an S&P 500 ETF…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two rising Canadian stocks are delivering strong results and still have room to grow, even if you're only starting…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap-ish Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are three tech stocks that investors should check out immediately, it's these three.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

The Best REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best ways to create passive income each month, and these three look like the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Why This Oil Services Stock Might Pop on an Energy Electrical Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Precision Drilling stock may not be a headline winner, but it could be a winner in your portfolio.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Stocks for Beginners

4 Top Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2025

| Puja Tayal

Discover four stocks primed for seasonal rallies or unique growth opportunities during the second half of the year.

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Stocks for Beginners

This BioCannabis Firm Could Explode with Product Approval

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This cannabis stock used to be a major name, so where does it stand now?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Is Fairfax Financial the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's a hint: it absolutely is.

Read more »