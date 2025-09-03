Member Login
Home » Investing » The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

This dividend stock is perfect for those wanting to see their money rise steadily – and get a good night’s sleep.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Emera rose about 30% after strong results, including a 49% jump in Q2 adjusted EPS.
  • Growth came from Tampa Electric, energy trading, and big infrastructure spending to expand the rate base.
  • Watch high debt, a near-100% payout ratio, regulatory risks, and proceeds from the New Mexico Gas sale.

When investors think about long-term investing, they want a dividend stock that won’t keep them up at night. Something steady, reliable, and quietly compounding wealth in the background. For Canadian dividend investors, Emera (TSX:EMA) fits the bill. It’s not flashy, and it’s not going to double in a year. But if you’re looking for a stock to hold for the next 20 years, this one deserves a spot on your radar.

What happened

Over the past year, Emera stock climbed over 30% at writing. That’s impressive in a tough environment for utilities, where high interest rates have punished anything tied to debt. Emera pushed through the noise, thanks to strong results from its U.S. operations, especially in Florida. Tampa Electric was a standout, with solid customer growth, better weather, and new base rates all driving earnings higher.

In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 49% year over year, landing at $0.79. That brought year-to-date adjusted EPS to $2.07, up from $1.28 the year before. Reported net income also soared, reaching $718 million in the first half, nearly double the $336 million from the same period last year. Part of that came from favourable currency moves and strong natural gas trading at Emera Energy Services. But the real story is how the dividend stock’s strategy is paying off across the board.

More to come

Emera invests heavily in its infrastructure. In the first half of this year alone, it deployed over $1.7 billion in capital, aiming to reach more than $3.4 billion by year-end. That’s not just spending for the sake of growth, but about strengthening the grid, storm-proofing critical infrastructure, and supporting the communities it serves.

The dividend stock guides for 5% to 7% annual average adjusted EPS growth through 2027, and expects 7% to 8% rate base growth through 2029. That kind of growth should support dividend increases over time, even with the payout ratio currently hovering around 98%. The current yield sits just above 4.3% at writing, offering investors solid income in addition to capital appreciation potential.

Considerations

Of course, the debt load is worth watching. Emera carries more than $20 billion in total debt and a debt-to-equity ratio north of 150%. That’s typical for utilities, but still something to monitor, especially if interest rates stay elevated longer than expected. Still, the dividend stock generates over $2.2 billion in operating cash flow and has shown it can manage financing effectively.

One recent wildcard is the planned sale of its New Mexico Gas Company. The dividend stock booked a $72 million impairment in Q2 tied to the pending sale, but the move could free up capital and simplify operations. Investors should also keep an eye on regulatory developments in Nova Scotia, where cybersecurity costs and depreciation impacted earnings. Even so, the Canadian side of the business still posted higher year-to-date income, thanks in part to clean energy tax credits and increased sales volumes.

Foolish takeaway

There’s no denying that utilities can be boring. But boring can be beautiful when you’re thinking in decades, not quarters. Emera doesn’t need to reinvent itself to deliver results. It just needs to keep doing what it’s doing: investing in essential infrastructure, maintaining stable operations, and passing along a growing dividend. One that can pay out $304 each year from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$66.61105$2.90$304.50Quarterly$6,994.05

If your goal is dependable income and long-term growth without the daily drama of volatile stocks, Emera is the kind of company you can trust to show up quarter after quarter, year after year. It’s not about chasing the next hot trend. It’s about securing your financial future, one dividend cheque at a time.

More on Energy Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Dividend Knight has enjoyed decades of consecutive growth and doesn't look like it's about to slow down.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Energy Stocks

Retire Early? This TSX Dividend Stock Could Help Make It Happen

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to retire earlier than expected? Investing in companies like this one is a strong option.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock You Need to Earn $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need dividend income that lasts? This dividend stock could offer more than payouts.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up more than 10% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cenovus Energy is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in August 2025.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Energy Stocks

2 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent dividend growth, high yields, and healthier growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for building wealth…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Why This Oil Services Stock Might Pop on an Energy Electrical Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Precision Drilling stock may not be a headline winner, but it could be a winner in your portfolio.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Is Whitecap Resources a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its improving operating efficiency, solid financial position, healthy growth prospects, and high dividend yield, WCP would be an excellent…

Read more »