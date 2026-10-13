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Cenovus Just Paid $5.7 Billion for Oil Sands Growth: Should Your TFSA Follow?

Cenovus’s proposed oil sands purchase creates a specific debt hurdle for investors considering the stock in a TFSA.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The acquisition is agreed, with closing still subject to approvals.
  • Watch cash generation per share and debt reduction after closing.
  • Keep a cyclical energy position smaller than your whole retirement plan.

A company can buy decades of production in one afternoon. Yet your retirement account still needs to decide whether the price makes sense. Those are different decisions, especially when a large acquisition arrives while energy investors are feeling generous.

Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE) announced an agreement to acquire Athabasca Oil Corporation on October 5 for a $5.7 billion enterprise value. It expects closing in December, subject to approvals. The money hasn’t all changed hands, and the promised benefits haven’t yet appeared in shareholders’ accounts.

Even so, for someone considering the stock inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d start with the financing. More barrels can be valuable. More obligations can also absorb the cash investors expected to receive through dividends and buybacks.

worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Follow the money committed

Athabasca shareholders can elect cash or Cenovus shares, subject to proration. The overall consideration will be 65% to 75% cash and 25% to 35% shares. Cenovus plans to fund the cash portion using cash on hand and short-term borrowing.

That structure gives existing shareholders two costs to watch. Borrowing adds financing demands. Issuing shares means future earnings and distributions are divided among more owners. Neither automatically makes the deal bad, although production growth needs to outrun both costs on a per-share basis.

The company estimated third-quarter net debt at approximately $3 billion. Its projected year-end net debt after the transaction is $5 to $5.5 billion, assuming maximum cash consideration, transaction costs, and September 30 forward commodity prices. The existing $4 billion net-debt target remains unchanged. In short, getting back to the target would require a $1 to $1.5 billion reduction from projected closing-year debt. The actual amount will depend on shareholder elections, cash generation, spending, and oil prices.

For a practical checkpoint, I’d compare the first combined annual capital plan with the cash available after maintaining existing output. If growth spending rises while buybacks slow, the deal may still create value, but the shareholder is financing that opportunity now. I’d want management to show how the return on that spending exceeds its financing cost across a range of commodity prices.

Growth has to reach each share

Long-lived oil sands assets can provide production without the same rapid decline associated with some conventional wells. That can improve planning and reduce how frequently a producer needs to replace its output. However, expansion spending, maintenance, emissions costs, and eventual reclamation obligations still require money.

I’d therefore judge this acquisition through cash generation after capital spending, divided by the enlarged share count. Buying a company can create an immediate jump in total production. A shareholder benefits when the cash available per share improves enough to justify the purchase and its financing.

The financing forecast also contains a commodity assumption. If oil weakens, the path back to $4 billion of net debt could take longer. A low debt-to-cash-flow ratio calculated at strong prices deserves another look at less comfortable prices. This is where energy investing becomes more interesting than copying a production headline.

Bottom line

At a recent share price of $44.71 and trailing earnings of $3.62 per share, Cenovus traded around 12.4 times earnings. That looks modest beside many growth stocks. Oil earnings, however, can rise and fall quickly, making a low multiple at strong prices an unreliable bargain signal.

My purchase would be a limited energy position within a diversified account, with cash needs already covered elsewhere. I wouldn’t use the TFSA balance required for next year’s expenses to finance an opinion about oil sands expansion. A market loss also doesn’t create replacement contribution room.

Anyone buying stocks in Canada should decide the position size before reacting to a deal announcement. I’d consider a small initial purchase, then examine closing terms and the first combined cash-flow results before adding.

Cenovus has acquired a possible route to more durable growth. Even so, I want evidence that debt falls and cash per share improves before treating that route as a finished destination.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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