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Brazil’s Election Has Investors Watching: This TSX Stock Offers a Different Way In

Brookfield Renewable gives Canadian investors Brazilian power exposure without making Brazil the entire investment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Brazilian hydro represents roughly 5.4% of reported proportionate revenue in the cited line.
  • The quarterly distribution is declared in U.S. dollars.
  • Currency and interest-rate risk deserve as much attention as election politics.

Brazil’s election could move stocks, currencies and commodities in a single afternoon. Yet a hydroelectric dam will still be sitting in the river the next morning.

That distinction makes infrastructure an interesting way to approach political uncertainty. Rather than guessing which Brazilian stock gets the biggest election-day pop, investors can own assets designed to produce cash over decades. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) offers that route.

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Brazil is only one piece

Brookfield Renewable owns hydroelectric, wind, solar, storage and other power assets around the world. Brazilian hydro is part of that portfolio, but it’s nowhere near the entire business.

In the latest quarter, Brazilian hydro generated US$55 million of proportionate revenue versus US$1 billion across the platform, working out to only about 5.4%.

The figure doesn’t include every Brazilian asset, but it demonstrates an important point. That buying Brookfield Renewable isn’t equivalent to betting the portfolio on Brazil’s runoff election. Diversification can cushion country-specific surprises. It can also dilute the benefit if Brazil suddenly becomes the market’s favourite place on Earth.

Cash flow needs separating

Second-quarter funds from operations reached US$421 million, or US$0.62 per unit. Funds from operations (FFO) is useful because it gives investors another view of operating cash generation beyond accounting earnings.

Still, the quarter benefited from asset recycling. Brookfield Renewable regularly develops, improves and sells assets, then reinvests the proceeds. That can create value, but investors shouldn’t mistake every asset-sale gain for endlessly repeatable operating income.

That becomes especially important for Canadian dividend stocks where investors depend on the payout continuing. BEP.UN currently pays US$0.39 quarterly, or US$1.57 annually. For Canadian investors, the actual Canadian-dollar income changes with the exchange rate.

At writing, that comes to a 5.5% dividend yield coming out at about $2.22 annually. Here’s what that might look like from a $10,000 investment at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$40.36247$2.22$548.34Quarterly$9,968.92

Now ,of course, those aren’t forecasts. Dividends can change, and there are still returns to consider. Yet this simply shows why Canadian investors shouldn’t look at the U.S.-dollar distribution and assume their spending income is fixed. Holding BEP.UN inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally shelter eligible investment growth from Canadian tax, but account type and partnership distributions deserve attention.

Bottom line

There are always risks to consider. Brazilian regulation, hydrology, and currencies can affect local returns. Across the larger business, higher interest rates and rising construction costs can make new renewable projects less attractive.

Brookfield Renewable also needs to keep finding assets worth building, operating and eventually recycling. That’s a more complicated investment than simply owning a hydro plant and waiting for rain.

Brazil’s election provides a timely reason to look at Brookfield Renewable. It isn’t the reason I’d own it. Brazilian hydro represents only a slice of a much larger global platform. I’d buy for diversified power assets, cash-flow growth and disciplined reinvestment. If Brazil becomes a more attractive market after the election, that can help. The investment still needs to work after the campaign signs disappear.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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