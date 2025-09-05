What’s Happening With Canada Goose Stock?

The apparel scene isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders, with some consumers still dealing with challenges amid what lingers of inflation. Undoubtedly, with bleaker employment prospects, especially as artificial intelligence (AI) looks to automate various roles, it’s not hard to imagine why some of the more aspirational consumers out there are holding off on their next big luxury purchase.

Indeed, Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) is one of the greats when it comes to domestic luxury goods. Though a parka that costs more than $1,000 doesn’t make a lot of sense for most, given you could find something that does the job well at a fraction of the price, I think Canada Goose’s growing global appeal is worth getting behind. And while it’s been tough sledding for the Goose in recent years, I find the name to be one of the better hidden gems in high-end apparel, especially as the firm looks to further expand its footprint beyond outerwear.

Canada Goose rallies on hopes of going private

At the time of this writing, GOOS shares have found a way to sustain some gains, now up 26% year to date and over 85% from those post-Liberation Day lows. Despite the recent signs of life, the stock remains down close to 72% from its 2021 high and just north of 80% from its all-time high, not seen since 2018.

The latest upside surge in GOOS stock has less to do with playing a bounce-back in luxury demand and more to do with bids to take the company private. Indeed, Canada Goose is a fantastic brand, but one that’s dealt with major challenges since peaking around seven years ago. The $1.76 billion firm has done a great job of building international brand affinity. However, the outerwear scene is competitive, and luxury just isn’t in the best spot in the world right now.

Indeed, amid the dry-up in investor enthusiasm, now seems like a decent time to go private. Bain Capital is a controlling shareholder and may very well get its wish as the Goose looks to fly higher after a dreadful past couple of years on the public market. Either way, I wouldn’t look to chase the stock at over $18 per share, regardless of what happens with the firm.

Canada Goose stock has been treading water in recent years: The luxury retail scene has faced headwinds

Indeed, it’s been a painful bursting of the bubble for Canada Goose. And while I do not think luxury parka sales are going to suddenly surge in this economy (Canada might even be in a recession right now), especially if a stagflationary scenario ends up unfolding as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks to cut rates, I do see incredibly low expectations for the firm. Low expectations and a rock-bottom multiple are nice to see, if you’re a deep-value seeker.

While recession fears, stagflation worries, weakening job numbers in the U.S. market, and headwinds weighing on Chinese consumers are all factors that have weighed heavily on Canada Goose, one can’t help but feel that there are too many investors concentrated on the now well-known negatives and not enough on potential positives.

What’s there to be positive about Canada Goose amid uncertain economic conditions and tariff uncertainties?

While the economy may be showing subtle signs of sluggishness, consumer sentiment has not entirely waned, even though the luxury market has faced notable pressures in recent quarters. Indeed, the stock market is at new all-time highs, and that has positive implications for the wealth effect. Whenever your portfolio is rocketing higher, you’ll probably feel more inclined to splurge on a luxury parka, especially if you’re in the market for a new winter jacket.

In any case, not many investors are feeling great about the name, especially as various consumer discretionary firms begin to take a hit. Time will tell if Goose goes private. It might be for the best.