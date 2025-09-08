3 Legit Growth Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50

These under-$50 stocks have solid business models and potential to deliver significant returns over the long term.

Investing in quality stocks doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Even with a modest budget, investors can gain exposure to TSX stocks with strong growth potential, particularly on the TSX. The key is to avoid chasing low-priced stocks purely for their affordability and instead focus on businesses with solid fundamentals, proven business models, and the ability to deliver long-term returns.

With that backdrop, here are the three legit growth stocks trading under $50 to buy now.

MDA Space stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a compelling long-term growth stock trading under $50. Over the past year, MDA Space stock has jumped roughly 180%, over three years, they’ve soared nearly 487%, reflecting strong demand for its space technologies and a solid order backlog.

The company’s Satellite Systems, Robotics & Space Operations, and Geointelligence divisions are all performing strongly. With global demand for space-based solutions accelerating, from satellite communications and earth observation to defence and climate monitoring, MDA is well-positioned to capitalize on both commercial and government spending.

With about 80% of its $4.8 billion backlog coming from international markets, the company is well-positioned to mitigate trade-related risks. At the same time, its differentiated offerings and cost-competitive products drive customer loyalty.

Notably, MDA Space is profitable and maintains a strong balance sheet, which positions it well to capitalize on growth opportunities. Moreover, a healthy pipeline of contracts provides a foundation for sustainable growth.

In short, this space technology company’s diversified and proven technology portfolio, robust pipeline of existing contracts and new program wins, international reach, and supply chain diversification augur well for growth.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is another attractive TSX stock to buy now under $50. It provides advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals for the oil and gas sector. Its stock has grown by over 265% in the past three years. However, CES shares have fallen 15.6% this year due to geopolitical tensions and concerns over tariffs. Nevertheless, the company has solid long-term prospects.

With its solid positioning in the oilfield space, growing presence across all major U.S. basins, a vertically integrated chemicals business, a counter-cyclical balance sheet, and strong demand prospects, CES is well-positioned to navigate the macro challenges and deliver significant growth.

CES is poised to benefit from the uptick in drilling activity across North America. As extraction methods grow increasingly complex, demand for CES’s specialized chemical solutions is expected to rise, driven by the need for technologies that enhance efficiency and maximize production. Furthermore, CES’s capital-light, asset-efficient business is likely to enhance free cash flow, providing the flexibility to reinvest in growth while also rewarding shareholders.

5N Plus stock

Investors could consider 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) stock under $50. This small-cap company specializes in high-performance materials and specialty semiconductors, serving fast-growing sectors that are driving its financials and share price. Notably, VNP stock has soared more than 110% year to date and delivered an impressive 818% return over the past three years, outpacing broader markets.

With solid manufacturing capabilities, loyal clients, strategic acquisitions, and a focus on high-value industries, 5N Plus stands out as a legit growth opportunity. Its products are increasingly in demand across niche markets like space-based solar power, renewable energy, healthcare, and advanced imaging. Further, as the world’s leading supplier of ultrahigh-purity semiconductor materials outside China, the company is well-positioned to secure long-term partnerships and maintain a competitive edge in the years ahead.