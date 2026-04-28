Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Bet for Canadian Retirees

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Bet for Canadian Retirees

These two high-yield dividend stocks, backed by strong underlying businesses and solid growth prospects, are well-suited for retirees seeking stable and reliable income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust are top picks for retirees seeking capital preservation and stable income, offering reliable dividends backed by strong fundamentals and growth potential.
  • Enbridge provides steady returns through its contracted energy infrastructure and expansive growth plans, while SmartCentres benefits from a strategically located portfolio and resilient tenant base, each delivering dependable cash flows and attractive yields for retirees.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Retirees, often without a steady income to cover daily expenses, prioritize capital preservation while generating a stable and reliable stream of passive income. With shorter investment horizons, they also have limited time to recover from market downturns, making a more conservative, risk-averse approach essential.

Given these factors, retirees should focus on high-quality dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, resilient cash flows, consistent payouts, and solid growth potential. With this in mind, here are my top two picks.

Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is an ideal stock for retirees, supported by its contracted business model, steady dividend growth, and attractive yield. The Calgary-based energy infrastructure company operates an extensive pipeline network that transports oil and natural gas across North America under tolling frameworks and long-term take-or-pay contracts. It also owns natural gas utilities and renewable energy assets backed by long-term power purchase agreements.

Approximately 98% of Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) comes from contracted or regulated assets, with about 80% linked to inflation. This structure reduces exposure to commodity price swings and economic cycles, enabling stable and predictable cash flows. As a result, the company has paid dividends for over 70 years and increased its payout for 31 consecutive years. It currently offers a solid yield of around 5.4%.

Looking ahead, rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America provide a supportive long-term backdrop. Enbridge has identified roughly $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest $10–$11 billion annually over the next several years. These initiatives could drive mid-single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and discounted cash flow per share through the decade, supporting continued dividend increases. Also, the company’s financial position looks healthy, with $10.8 billion in liquidity and a reasonable net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA multiple of 4.8.

Overall, Enbridge’s resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, and dependable income make it a compelling choice for retirees seeking stability and consistent returns.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) would be my second pick, offering an attractive forward yield of around 6.5%. REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their taxable income to unitholders, making them particularly appealing for income-focused investors.

SmartCentres benefits from a strategically located portfolio, with approximately 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of its properties. It also has a strong, diversified tenant base, with about 95% of tenants operating at the regional or national level and roughly 60% providing essential services. This mix supports consistently high occupancy levels across economic cycles. Combined with steady lease renewals, ongoing lease-up activity, and rental rate growth, these factors have helped sustain its financial performance and cash flows.

In addition, demand for retail space in Canada remains resilient, supported by economic growth and limited new supply due to elevated construction costs. SmartCentres continues to expand its footprint, with around 0.8 million square feet currently under development and a substantial pipeline spanning retail, residential, seniors housing, and self-storage projects.

Overall, its stable occupancy, diversified tenant base, and ongoing expansion initiatives position SmartCentres to generate reliable cash flows and maintain attractive distributions, making it a solid choice for retirees seeking dependable income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

If Market Turbulence Is Coming, These 2 TSX Stocks Could Offer Some Shelter

| Daniel Da Costa

Reliable TSX stocks aren't just the best stocks to own during market turbulence; they're the best stocks to buy and…

Read more »

dancer in front of lights brings excitement and heat
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Shine if the Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the Bank of Canada stays steady, IGM and Power look positioned to benefit from calmer markets, healthier asset values,…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

The April Market Twist Every Canadian Investor Should Be Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AtkinsRéalis is emerging as an April-proof TSX winner, with booming nuclear and infrastructure work that can outlast the month’s headline…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets swing on every headline, these three Canadian dividend stocks aim to stay steady with essential, repeat spending.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

This 3.7% Dividend Stock Might Be One of the Hardest-Working Picks in a 2026 TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the advantages of Dividend Stocks in your TFSA. Manulife Financial showcases impressive growth and reliable yields.

Read more »

combine machine works the farm harvest
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth Considering Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock stands out as a great mining stock worth buying for the dividend and the discount.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

An 8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) pays an 8% distribution. The CRA gets almost nothing on these high-yield monthly distributions.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Canadian Stocks That Raised Their Dividends — Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »