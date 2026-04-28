2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Bet for Canadian Retirees

These two high-yield dividend stocks, backed by strong underlying businesses and solid growth prospects, are well-suited for retirees seeking stable and reliable income.

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Enbridge provides steady returns through its contracted energy infrastructure and expansive growth plans, while SmartCentres benefits from a strategically located portfolio and resilient tenant base, each delivering dependable cash flows and attractive yields for retirees.

Enbridge and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust are top picks for retirees seeking capital preservation and stable income, offering reliable dividends backed by strong fundamentals and growth potential.

Retirees, often without a steady income to cover daily expenses, prioritize capital preservation while generating a stable and reliable stream of passive income. With shorter investment horizons, they also have limited time to recover from market downturns, making a more conservative, risk-averse approach essential.

Given these factors, retirees should focus on high-quality dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, resilient cash flows, consistent payouts, and solid growth potential. With this in mind, here are my top two picks.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is an ideal stock for retirees, supported by its contracted business model, steady dividend growth, and attractive yield. The Calgary-based energy infrastructure company operates an extensive pipeline network that transports oil and natural gas across North America under tolling frameworks and long-term take-or-pay contracts. It also owns natural gas utilities and renewable energy assets backed by long-term power purchase agreements.

Approximately 98% of Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) comes from contracted or regulated assets, with about 80% linked to inflation. This structure reduces exposure to commodity price swings and economic cycles, enabling stable and predictable cash flows. As a result, the company has paid dividends for over 70 years and increased its payout for 31 consecutive years. It currently offers a solid yield of around 5.4%.

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Looking ahead, rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America provide a supportive long-term backdrop. Enbridge has identified roughly $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest $10–$11 billion annually over the next several years. These initiatives could drive mid-single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and discounted cash flow per share through the decade, supporting continued dividend increases. Also, the company’s financial position looks healthy, with $10.8 billion in liquidity and a reasonable net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA multiple of 4.8.

Overall, Enbridge’s resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, and dependable income make it a compelling choice for retirees seeking stability and consistent returns.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) would be my second pick, offering an attractive forward yield of around 6.5%. REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their taxable income to unitholders, making them particularly appealing for income-focused investors.

SmartCentres benefits from a strategically located portfolio, with approximately 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of its properties. It also has a strong, diversified tenant base, with about 95% of tenants operating at the regional or national level and roughly 60% providing essential services. This mix supports consistently high occupancy levels across economic cycles. Combined with steady lease renewals, ongoing lease-up activity, and rental rate growth, these factors have helped sustain its financial performance and cash flows.

In addition, demand for retail space in Canada remains resilient, supported by economic growth and limited new supply due to elevated construction costs. SmartCentres continues to expand its footprint, with around 0.8 million square feet currently under development and a substantial pipeline spanning retail, residential, seniors housing, and self-storage projects.

Overall, its stable occupancy, diversified tenant base, and ongoing expansion initiatives position SmartCentres to generate reliable cash flows and maintain attractive distributions, making it a solid choice for retirees seeking dependable income.