Member Login
Home » Investing » Telus Digital Gained 20% Last Month: Is the Stock a Buy?

Telus Digital Gained 20% Last Month: Is the Stock a Buy?

Telus Digital stock rallied 20% in August after an over-three-year downturn. Is this a sign of recovery or is something else materializing?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Data center woman holding laptop

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus Digital's stock surged 20% in August following a US$4.5 per share acquisition offer from Telus Corporation, after losing significant value due to tech sector downturns and regulatory challenges.
  • With the acquisition deal priced in, existing shareholders might benefit from selling their shares, while new investors should consider Telus Corporation for dividend growth opportunities instead.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus International.

In the August earnings rally, many stocks surged on the back of strong revenue and earnings per share. However, that was not the case with Telus Digital, which trades on the stock exchange under the name Telus International (TSX:TIXT). This stock surged 20% in August after falling 93% in the last four years.

Why did TIXT stock fall despite the artificial intelligence (AI) boom? What led to the sudden rally? Is this jump a sign of recovery and time to buy the stock? Let’s find out.

Why did Telus Digital stock lose 90% of its value?

Back in 2021, when the technology sector was booming, Canadian telecom Telus Corporation (TSX:T) spun off its digital technology solutions business into Telus Digital and listed it on the stock exchange as Telus International.

The spin-off made sense back then as every company was undergoing digital transformation in the light of pandemic lockdowns, driving revenue and profits for digital solutions. Most software-as-a-service and digital solutions companies have low debt. To ensure the leveraged balance sheet of the telecom business does not slow Telus Digital’s growth, the company spun off the digital arm.

However, the 2022 tech stock meltdown changed the course of Telus Digital, and the stock lost 90% of its value. First came the tech stock sell-off as the Bank of Canada began an interest rate hike. As loans became too expensive, companies delayed technology spending, which pulled down Telus Digital stock further in 2023.

In mid-2024, when the Bank of Canada started rate cuts, the telecom regulator changed the world for Telus Corporation. The regulator forced Telus to share its network infrastructure with competitors, diluting the returns on infrastructure spending and creating a price war. While this initially boded well for small telcos, it discouraged big telcos like Telus and BCE. The big telcos cut their network spending and shifted focus to enhancing their 5G offerings.

On the one side, BCE started investing in cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and digital media. On the other side, Telus decided to bundle its offerings and sell them on competitor networks, thereby increasing average revenue per user (ARPU), which had fallen due to the price war. This strategy required Telus Digital to work under the same company as Telus Corporation.

What drove Telus Digital stock last month?

In light of the changing business model, Telus Corporation decided to acquire all shares of Telus Digital and make it a part of the company. At first, Telus proposed a US$3.40 per share offer on June 11, which saw Telus Digital stock jump 38% from $2.66 on June 5 to $3.67 on June 12. The stock hovered above the US$3.40 price throughout June and July.

It fell slightly in early August when it released its second-quarter earnings, which reported moderate 2% revenue growth and a goodwill impairment of US$224 million. Finally, on September 2, Telus Corporation upped its offer and sealed the acquisition deal at US$4.50 per share in a cash-stock deal.

The 20% rally in August is because of the premium Telus Corporation is paying Telus Digital shareholders.

Should you buy the stock?

Not all rallies are buying opportunities. Telus Digital has priced in the acquisition offer. If you already own this stock, it is a good time to cut your losses and sell the shares to Telus Corporation.

Avoid buying Telus Digital stock, as there is no upside left. Soon, you will be offered Telus shares for your Telus Digital holdings. Instead, consider directly buying Telus Corporation. The telecom stock will give you regular dividends and even grow them by 3–8% annually.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Where Could Celestica Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Celestica stock has surged more than 433% in one year and still has ample room to run due to solid…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock has been growing for decades, and it's set up for even more decades of growth.

Read more »

canadian AI stocks to buy now
Tech Stocks

3 Secret Canadian AI Stocks to Buy Now While Everyone Else Chases Nvidia

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Despite popular opinion, Canada hasn't been left out of the AI revolution -- far from it.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Tech Stocks

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting a multi-bagger investment, don't find the riskiest penny stocks out there. This tech stock is…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Hidden Gem of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After pretty much crashing and burning, this tech stock is still working its way back up.

Read more »

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Tech Stocks

From $5,000 to $50,000: How Long-Term Investors Could Win Big With This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to turn a small investment into a wealth-creating machine, this is the one to consider.

Read more »

Quantum Computing Words on Digital Circuitry
Tech Stocks

Quantum Computing Stocks Are Hot. Here’s One of the Best to Buy Now

| Robert Izquierdo

This business has quantum computing strengths that others lack.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

Why CoreWeave Stock Is Plummeting Today

| Johnny Rice

This high-growth AI stock is growing in the wrong direction.

Read more »