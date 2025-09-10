Member Login
The AI Stock Canadians Are Sleeping On

This AI stock continues to be one of the most stable investments you can grab hold of, and yet Canadians continue to ignore it.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Kinaxis uses AI in supply chain management with a platform that includes partnerships with major companies like Ford and Qualcomm.
  • Kinaxis reported its strongest Q2 ever, with a 15% revenue increase and a 270% rise in subscription term licenses.
  • Despite a high P/E ratio, Kinaxis offers long-term growth potential in AI, coupled with stability as a supply chain stock.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks remain some of the biggest investment opportunities out there for investors. After all, these are companies that are part of the future, but in more ways than answering your day-to-day questions on ChatGPT.

In fact, AI is the future in one of the most important areas: supply chain management. Remember when we couldn’t get a hold of practically anything during the pandemic? That’s supply chain management. Supply chains were bogged down, and companies like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) were there to help, even training smaller companies in how to manage them effectively. Today, the company has even more opportunities, so let’s get into them.

About KXS

First, let’s look at this supply-chain management company a bit further. Kinaxis is a Canadian software company based in Ottawa. While a Canadian company, it operates on a global scale, helping businesses anticipate disruptions, streamline operations, and make better business decisions.

How does it do that? This is where AI comes in. Kinaxis stock has a RapidResponse platform. This powers concurrent planning, instantly recalculating supply, demand, inventory and more for any data changes. It also evolved this platform into Maestro, an AI-driven, end-to-end tool that spans from sales to operations and control towers for real-time execution.

What’s more, it’s not some small businesses latching onto Kinaxis. The company boasts deals with Ford, Cisco, Qualcomm and more. These are recurring revenue streams usually lasting between two and five years. And what’s more, the company never has more than 5% of its company taken up by one business. That makes it safe and secure for today’s investor.

Into earnings

This power can be seen in the company’s earnings. Kinaxis stock recently reported strong earnings for the second quarter; in fact, its strongest second quarter ever! Revenue jumped 15% to $136.4 million. This included a 17% increase in software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue and a huge 270% jump in subscription term licenses.

What’s more, gross profit went up 64%, showing the strength of its subscription business. As the company started deploying more AI capabilities, the AI stock is looking to attract even more business. This helped the decision in its 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between $535 and $550 million, and SaaS growth between 13% and 15%.

Yet amongst all this, Kinaxis stock still holds value. Yes, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 157.7 is very high. Yet the growth potential for this company is immense. It offers the unique position of growth in AI, while also providing the security and stability of a supply stock.

Bottom line

New investors will love this AI stock. Not just for growth in the next year or two, but for decades to come. It’s an AI stock that offers immense wealth for those patient enough to hold onto it. And trust me, you’ll want to hold onto it for years to come. So forget the AI stocks that promise quick growth. If you want true wealth, consider this AI stock Canadians continue to sleep on.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cisco Systems, Kinaxis, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

