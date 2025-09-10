Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best-Kept Secret on Bay Street

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best-Kept Secret on Bay Street

If you’re an investor looking for long-term income, then consider this secret dividend stock that Bay Street loves.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dream Industrial REIT offers strong growth with 73 million square feet across Canada, the US, and Europe, diversifying its asset base.
  • It reported a 4% increase in FFO per unit and 5% growth in net operating income, with a 96% occupancy rate.
  • Trading at a P/E of 12.55 and offering a 5.7% dividend yield, DIR provides attractive value and income for investors.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are some of the best ways for investors to seek out dividends. Yet many might simply scan the TSX for the highest yield. Instead, investors need to scan the sectors. In this case, industrial REITs could be some of the best options, with Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) at the top of that list.

The industrial REIT could now be Bay Street’s best-kept secret, providing steady income that’s keeping Canada afloat. So, let’s get into this strong investment opportunity.

About DIR

DIR is a monthly paying dividend stock that manages about 338 industrial assets, or 550 buildings. Its total leasable space now totals nearly 73 million square feet across Canada, the United States, and into Europe. This diversification and expansion alone are impressive.

However, the dividend stock hasn’t slowed down in the last few years. DIR continues to acquire new industrial properties to support the ongoing needs of the industry. Whether it’s warehouse storage, automotive plants, or logistics centres, industrial properties are still in high demand. That makes the company continue to be a stellar opportunity.

Into earnings

This opportunity was demonstrated during the dividend stock’s most recent second-quarter report. The company reported a robust second quarter, with a 4% increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit, and 5% growth in comparative properties’ net operating income (CP NOI). What’s more, the REIT achieved committed occupancy rates, hitting 96% with a slight increase from last quarter.

And it’s not over yet. The dividend stock reported $80 million in acquisitions, plus a significant number of new lease agreements that promise even more future growth. With net income down 24%, there is still work to be done, yet this was also due to fair value losses. Therefore, investors don’t need to worry just yet.

Looking ahead

The main piece here for investors to focus on? Value and income. DIR stock currently trades at a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.55. This shows the dividend stock is offering moderate value relative to earnings. What’s more, it holds a dividend yield of 5.7%, offering investors focused on income even more reason to pick up the stock.

In fact, let’s say you were to pick up $7,000 worth of DIR stock. Right now, that would provide you with 565 shares. As of writing, this would cost investors $7,006. Yet that investment would bring in an annual income of $395 and a monthly income of $33!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$12.40565$0.70$395.50Monthly$7,006.00

Bottom line

The potential DIR stock for major income is enormous. Not only are you grabbing hold of a strong stock right away with huge potential for growth, but you’re also being given income that lasts a lifetime. Industrial properties aren’t going anywhere, and neither is DIR stock. These properties remain the backbone of not just the Canadian economy, but the global economy as well. So, if you’re looking for income that lasts, certainly consider this top investment on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can help you retire, sure. But it can also pay out investors for years to come even…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Buy These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Boasting terrific dividend-paying streaks, solid underlying businesses, and healthy growth prospects, these two TSX stocks can be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians can certainly double up OAS payments, even from dividends alone. Let's look at one strong option.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Dividend Stock Perfect for Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian company has a resilient business model and a growing earnings base to consistently pay and even increase its…

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-Followed Dividend Stocks With Dependable Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want dividend stocks with dependable income? Here are two great options you probably haven't heard of before.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks not only reward shareholders with reliable dividends but also offer the potential for capital appreciation.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Why This Undervalued Industrial Stock Could Soar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This industrial stock might not seem like the best option after years of volatility, but it's making a secure and…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Up 17.5% in August Alone, goeasy Is Catching Back Up With Investors 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the financial trends impacting goeasy as it rebounds with a 17.5% stock increase amid rising loan activity.

Read more »