This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best-Kept Secret on Bay Street

If you’re an investor looking for long-term income, then consider this secret dividend stock that Bay Street loves.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are some of the best ways for investors to seek out dividends. Yet many might simply scan the TSX for the highest yield. Instead, investors need to scan the sectors. In this case, industrial REITs could be some of the best options, with Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) at the top of that list.

The industrial REIT could now be Bay Street’s best-kept secret, providing steady income that’s keeping Canada afloat. So, let’s get into this strong investment opportunity.

About DIR

DIR is a monthly paying dividend stock that manages about 338 industrial assets, or 550 buildings. Its total leasable space now totals nearly 73 million square feet across Canada, the United States, and into Europe. This diversification and expansion alone are impressive.

However, the dividend stock hasn’t slowed down in the last few years. DIR continues to acquire new industrial properties to support the ongoing needs of the industry. Whether it’s warehouse storage, automotive plants, or logistics centres, industrial properties are still in high demand. That makes the company continue to be a stellar opportunity.

Into earnings

This opportunity was demonstrated during the dividend stock’s most recent second-quarter report. The company reported a robust second quarter, with a 4% increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit, and 5% growth in comparative properties’ net operating income (CP NOI). What’s more, the REIT achieved committed occupancy rates, hitting 96% with a slight increase from last quarter.

And it’s not over yet. The dividend stock reported $80 million in acquisitions, plus a significant number of new lease agreements that promise even more future growth. With net income down 24%, there is still work to be done, yet this was also due to fair value losses. Therefore, investors don’t need to worry just yet.

Looking ahead

The main piece here for investors to focus on? Value and income. DIR stock currently trades at a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.55. This shows the dividend stock is offering moderate value relative to earnings. What’s more, it holds a dividend yield of 5.7%, offering investors focused on income even more reason to pick up the stock.

In fact, let’s say you were to pick up $7,000 worth of DIR stock. Right now, that would provide you with 565 shares. As of writing, this would cost investors $7,006. Yet that investment would bring in an annual income of $395 and a monthly income of $33!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.40 565 $0.70 $395.50 Monthly $7,006.00

Bottom line

The potential DIR stock for major income is enormous. Not only are you grabbing hold of a strong stock right away with huge potential for growth, but you’re also being given income that lasts a lifetime. Industrial properties aren’t going anywhere, and neither is DIR stock. These properties remain the backbone of not just the Canadian economy, but the global economy as well. So, if you’re looking for income that lasts, certainly consider this top investment on the TSX today.