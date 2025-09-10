Member Login
Home » Investing » This Stock Is Reaching New All-Time Highs, and it’s Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon

This Stock Is Reaching New All-Time Highs, and it’s Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock has been a leader of late, but don’t expect momentum to back off anytime soon!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CIBC (TSX:CM) has surged—up >110% over five years and now above a $100B market cap—yet still trades cheaply (~13× trailing P/E, ~12.1× forward).
  • Its generative‑AI initiatives (reported ~200,000 hours saved in a pilot) could drive efficiency, margin expansion, and potential dividend/multiple upside.

Shares of Canadian bank CIBC (TSX:CM) have really been blasting off over the past year, just like the rest of its peers in the Big Six basket. With the red-hot bank also surpassing the $100 billion milestone, I think it’s about time we start viewing CIBC as one of the leaders of the group.

Indeed, the stock has gained north of 110% in the past five years, putting the number-five bank close to the front of the pack in terms of performance. Despite the impressive surge, though, shares still look as cheap as ever, going for just 13.0 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) or 12.1 times forward P/E.

CIBC has been hot lately, but shares remain dirt cheap!

Though the great Canadian bank rally of 2025 has been going strong, there are some skeptics who think further gains could be harder to come by. A number of the big banking CEOs have sounded rather cautious after pulling the curtain on their latest quarterly results, which have ranged from good to absolutely fantastic. Indeed, the Canadian banks have always been well-equipped for a downturn. And while the Canadian economy may not be able to steer clear of an economic recession later this year, I don’t think the big banks will be moved by all too much.

A lot of things are going right for them, even if the Bank of Canada looks to continue chopping away at rates further, even if it means letting inflation inch higher. It’s hoped that such rates would jolt employment, but this time around, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), I’m unsure as to whether such a central bank tool will be able to get the job done. Either way, CIBC and the rest of the big banks seem to be hopping aboard that generative AI bandwagon.

CIBC’s AI could be a huge money saver!

Undoubtedly, CIBC has done a great job of bolstering its digital capabilities in recent years. As it looks to see what kind of value and efficiencies gen AI can unlock, I am encouraged by the potential for further multiple expansion in the shares, which seem to trail many of its peers in the Big Six right now. It’s tough to tell how such gen AI initiatives will unlock next-level margin growth.

Indeed, I’m a fan of management’s tech-savvy and think CIBC AI could not only save employees serious time, but also automate certain roles across the board. Earlier this year, it was reported that CIBC’s AI pilot helped save in the ballpark of 200,000 hours. Those are some serious savings that may go straight into the pockets of shareholders in the form of a dividend hike.

Indeed, the easier fruit may have already been grabbed, but when it comes to CIBC, I think that shares won’t slow down anytime soon, even if the Canadian economy does. Sure, CIBC or any other bank stock isn’t exactly something that comes to mind when one thinks of AI beneficiaries. However, as the AI revolution progresses, we’ll get to have a closer look at how such tech can save the big financials some big money.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank a Buy at Today’s Levels?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is TD Bank a buy? if a juicy yield and long-term growth are your thing, sure. But there's more to…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Bank Stock Could Be the Safest Bet in a Stormy Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the volatility of the market, then this bank stock could be the best option out there.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Bank Stocks

BNS Stock Climbed 12% Last Month: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Kay Ng

BNS still offers good passive income, yielding around 5%. However, investors with new money to invest should think twice at…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Up 10% Last Month, Is Bank of Montreal a Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the Bank of Montreal's position in the Canadian banking sector and its recent performance in commercial loans.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Bank Stocks

Why RBC Stock Soared in August?

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the key factors behind the August recovery in Canada, including consumer spending and banking performance.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about growth and income in retirement, then this dividend giant belongs on your watchlist.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada Rose a Whopping 12% Last Month

| Kay Ng

The RBC stock price surge last month was supported by the strong year-to-date results. Can the momentum continue?

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

August Was a Huge Month for Canadian Bank Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian bank stocks some of the best long-term investments. During August, their stock prices surged. Here's a duo to consider.

Read more »