2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000 

Is it possible to turn $30,000 into $300,000 by investing in stocks? If you adopt a long-term approach, it is possible. Now that you have an end objective in mind, the next step is to trace the kind of returns you seek to reach. Long-term growth stocks are the right path ahead, as they reinvest the money to grow the business, giving you capital appreciation.

To convert $30,000 into $3,000,000, you need a stock that can give you a 26% compounded annual growth rate for 10 consecutive years. Such stocks are rare, and if bought at the peak, they may not generate such returns. Even if you have stocks that are growing at a 16–17% CAGR, the investing time will be 15 years.

Years CAGR Required 10 26% 12 21.2% 15 16.6% 17 14.5%

Two TSX growth stocks trading at a discount

Over these 10 to 15 years, the purchasing power of $300,000 will decline. Therefore, investing in a habit and not a one-time event is suggested. A lump-sum investment of $30,000 is a good choice when there are good stocks available at a throwaway price. The current market has such opportunities as the market corrects seasonally.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stock fell 6.9% on September 10 as the stock saw some profit booking after a 44% rally year to date. The second half is seasonally weak for this stock, as most of its cash flow is skewed towards the first quarter. Why so? The company acquires small European software companies that enjoy recurring maintenance fees. Most of the invoices are sent out and paid in the first quarter. Thus, you will see the stock rally aggressively between January and May. The second quarter tends to report negative free cash flow, and the third quarter reports tepid growth. This seasonal trend can help you determine a good time to buy this stock is between June and November, when it corrects.

Topicus.com uses this cash to acquire more companies throughout the year, and the result of those acquisitions is visible in the first quarter. This reinvestment of cash not only increases free cash flow but also the enterprise value with every new acquisition. Topicus.com stock has generated 168% capital growth in the last four and a half years, which equates to a CAGR of 21.8%.

The software company can continue this momentum for the next 5 to 10 years, using the compounding business model, making it a must-have in your $300,000 portfolio.

Descartes Systems stock

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) stock jumped 10% last week after falling 22.5% from its 2025 peak. Behind the jump were strong second-quarter results. While the company maintained its stance that tariffs have impacted the pricing and investing decisions of clients, it maintained 10% year-over-year growth in revenue and net income. The cash outflow from severance pay on personnel departure did not have much impact on the income.

In fact, Descartes increased its cash reserve by $64.2 million to US$240.6 million as of July 31, 2025. It also maintained its 45% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin. With the fear of a slowdown now behind it, DSG stock could see a seasonal rally as retailers prepare for the holiday season. The rise in e-commerce volumes and inventory levels could drive the stock up 30% in three to five months.

Now is a good time to buy the stock and book your spot in the rally. As for the long term, Descartes stock has surged 106.8% in the last five years, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%. DSG stock can give even higher returns once tariffs ease and trade resumes. Indeed, if you look at the five-year period of no tariffs, it has grown at a CAGR of 21% between January 2019 and 2024.