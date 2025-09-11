Member Login
Home » Investing » Shares of Pet Valu Are on a Serious Run

Shares of Pet Valu Are on a Serious Run

Rising industry demand as well as improving efficiencies at Pet Valu have driven the stock more than 50% higher this year.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Dog smiles with a big gold necklace

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET) shares have surged over 50% this year, driven by strong fundamentals in Canada's booming $3.8 billion pet industry where nearly 80% of households own pets.
  • • The company delivered impressive five-year growth with 69% revenue increase to $1.1 billion and 312% net income growth, while management recently raised 2024 guidance expecting 8-10% revenue growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Pet Valu Holdings

Investors are always looking for the next momentum stock to invest in. But sometimes, stock price momentum can be nothing but a smokescreen – distracting us from a reality that’s not so bright. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET) has seen its shares rise over 50% this year alone.

But this is a momentum stock that has plenty of good reasons why it’s soaring. Strong industry fundamentals and company-specific factors have been building and look like they’re here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Let’s explore.

The pet industry is booming

The Canadian pet market is in a very favourable spot right now. A growing pet population and a shift in how we see our pets are both fueling the booming pet industry. In fact, it has been estimated that nearly 80% of Canadian households have pets. And these pets are increasingly being treated with the love and care that we only reserve for family members.

In 2023, the pet store industry generated $3.8 billion in revenue. From 2018 to 2023, the industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Looking ahead, the momentum is likely to continue.

Pet Valu marks its spot

Within the pet industry, Pet Valu stands out for its value offering and expertise. In the five years ended 2024, the company’s financials display the momentum that the business is experiencing. For example, revenue increased 69% to $1.1 billion, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. Also, net income increased 312% to $87 million – for a CAGR of 42.5%.

In its most recent quarter, Pet Valu continued to see this momentum, with strengthening performance that came in at or ahead of expectations. Revenue increased 6% to $280.6 million and earnings per share (EPS) also increased 6% to $0.38.

The secret of Pet Valu’s success

Pet Valu’s success continues to be driven by strong industry fundamentals, with demand for pet products remaining healthy. In response to this strong demand, Pet Value is investing in its square footage and plans to add a total of 40 locations this year alone. The retailer currently has 833 locations.

Success is also being driven by the company’s successful supply chain management, which has been driving efficiencies and cost savings. In mid-July, the company’s newest distribution centre opened. This was Pet Valu’s largest and most complex investment in its history. And it’s adding to the value of its supply chain, driving up efficiencies. For example, better shipping costs, warehouse efficiencies, and management of incremental SKUs are just some of the benefits.  

Also, as the pet supply retailer continues to expand its culinary offering, we can expect it to drive continued strong performance. This offering of fresh, balanced meals with human-grade ingredients attracts a high-level customer. These customers spend double what the average customer spends in each shopping trip.

Raising guidance

It comes as no surprise, then, when we hear that management is raising its full-year guidance. Revenue for the full year is expected to come in at $1.18 billion to $1.12 billion, for an 8% to 10% growth rate. Also, EPS is expected to come in at $1.61 to $1.68, for a 4% to 7% growth rate.

Pet Valu shares are currently trading at 23 times this year’s estimated earnings and 20 times next year’s estimated earnings.

The bottom line

Pet Valu’s shares have soared as of late, reflecting the company’s strong fundamentals and strong performance. Looking ahead, the momentum is likely to continue. For these reasons, I view this stock as one of the best retail stocks to invest in on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pet Valu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Steel Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for income that lasts, then this basic material can be a lifesaver for any portfolio.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 TFSA Tactics Used by the Wealthy 

| Puja Tayal

Unlock the potential of your TFSA. Discover how smart contributions and withdrawals can enhance your financial planning.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Energy Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of Canadian stocks can mitigate market volatility and deliver healthy returns if you hold for the long term.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

Why This Stock Could Be the Future of Canadian Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock might not seem like the future of clean energy, but don't let that fool you. Appearances can…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Asset Manager Could Build Your Portfolio Safely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This asset manager could be one of the best ways to create safety and security for your future portfolio.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their stable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy yields, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys to create…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, CSU is one of the more expensive stocks out there, but this one is a cheaper, excellent version.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Adam Othman

These three are some of the best long-term investments you can make when you start investing in the Canadian stock…

Read more »