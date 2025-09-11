Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

Yes, CSU is one of the more expensive stocks out there, but this one is a cheaper, excellent version.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Constellation Software spinoff, Topicus, offers a cheaper investment opportunity with the potential for significant growth similar to CSU's past success.
  • Topicus thrives on an acquisition model, expanding through buying niche companies, resulting in high-margin, recurring revenue streams across Europe.
  • While Topicus isn't cheap, its strong cash flow and management position it for future growth, potentially reaching levels comparable to CSU.

If you’ve been investing for a while, you may have already come across the name Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). In fact, this is one of the first stocks, tech or otherwise, that investors will find once they start looking at Canadian investing opportunities.

The problem? CSU comes with a hefty price tag. In fact, the company currently trades at about $4,420. A high cost for any investor, not just your average Joe. However, there’s another company that has the potential to see the same kind of growth as CSU, which by the way is almost 200% in the last five years alone. Even better? It’s run by CSU itself.

Enter Topicus

If you want a cheaper CSU, then you’re in luck. Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is exactly that, a tech stock that’s a spinoff of the great CSU. The tech stock also has the potential to become a global leader in vertical-market software, all because it’s run by a company that’s been there, done that.

The tech stock just posted another strong quarter, with revenue up 20% year over year at €372 million, and net income climbing 54% to €41.5 million. You’ll notice the euros, and that’s because this company is doing the same thing as CSU, but across Europe. Simply put, Topicus expands through acquisitions, buying up niche companies and seeing organic growth after purchases.

The system worked for CSU, and it’s working here as well. Topicus generated over €256 million in operating cash flow in the first half of 2025, a 9% gain, even though the second quarter alone was down from seasonal billing. Now that cash is being reused for more than €240 million in acquisitions.

More to come

Again, the acquisition model is what makes Topicus strong. Like CSU, it focuses on vertical-market software. These are niche solutions that are built for industries that value specialized systems. Then, these companies usually produce sticky, recurring revenue with high margins. Then, as Topicus scales out further, it gains earnings, but also builds expertise in integrating, improving, and expanding.

Now, Topicus might not be in the four-digit range, but it’s not cheap either. The company currently trades at 10 times sales, showing that the market has already priced in high expectations. Furthermore, organic growth is still modest, so leverage is on the rise while acquisitions continue to be financed with debt.

Yet if the company manages to continue sourcing disciplined deals and integrating them seamlessly, converting them into cash generators, it has the potential to create even more cash for investors — even on par with CSU. The company is already producing recurring revenue, and cash flow is strong. Therefore, this is a company that’s potentially only beginning its path upwards.

Bottom line

Topicus certainly has the chance and ability to become a global leader. This comes down to its scale, recurring revenue, disciplined acquisitions, and strong management. The key will be whether investors can buy this stock at a good price or keep holding it for years to come, because it certainly has the chance to become that one stock you say, “I bought it back when.”

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

| Puja Tayal

Long-term investing in this one stock can help you build a million-dollar portfolio with a $100,000 investment.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

Top Small-Cap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued small-cap TSX stocks such as VitalHub should you deliver outsized gains over the next 18 months.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

The AI Stock Canadians Are Sleeping On

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock continues to be one of the most stable investments you can grab hold of, and yet Canadians…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Is a Great Company, But I Think This Stock Is a Better Investment

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia is a millionaire maker riding the AI wave. But there are better investments in the AI space, as they…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why This AI Stock Could Be Canada’s Best Growth Story Yet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks might seem exciting, but we don't want exciting. We want boring. And this stock looks like a great…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Up 500%: Is Celestica Stock a Buy in September 2025?

| Adam Othman

After a terrific second-quarter performance, this TSX tech stock might be an excellent buy for multi-bagger returns.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Ever Put in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

When you put high-quality growth stocks in a TFSA and allow them to grow tax-free, they can generate significant wealth.

Read more »

people apply for loan
Tech Stocks

Docebo Is Down 40%, So Is the Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and discounted stock price, Docebo offers an excellent entry point for long-term investors.

Read more »