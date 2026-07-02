The $1 Trillion Data Centre Buildout: Here’s the Top Stock Set to Build Billions

Brookfield Infrastructure offers investors an opportunity to benefit from the massive data centre buildout.

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The company's strategy of acquiring, operating, and expanding infrastructure assets aligns with rising digital demands, offering long-term growth opportunities for investors interested in the AI economy.

As the demand for real estate, power, and cooling grows with AI and cloud computing expansion, Brookfield Infrastructure provides diversified exposure to critical infrastructure assets, distinguishing itself from traditional tech stocks.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is uniquely positioned as a key player in the extensive AI data centre buildout due to its ownership of essential infrastructure like telecom towers, data centres, and fibre networks.

When investors hear data centre buildout, they initially look at chipmakers, software makers, and the largest cloud platforms. That makes sense as those are the popular names tied directly to AI. But there’s another layer that most investors tend to ignore.

The data centre buildout is huge. To run effectively, AI needs real estate, fibre connections, power, cooling, transmission and long-term infrastructure capital.

There’s one key company at the centre of that requirement, and that’s Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX:BIPC).

For investors looking at the less obvious winners in the AI data centre buildout, Brookfield Infrastructure may be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

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The data centre buildout is bigger than one trend

The adoption of AI, and by extension the massive infrastructure shift required, is more than just adding buildings filled with servers. There’s a much larger infrastructure need that’s tied to cloud computing, AI workloads, digital storage, and even the increasing need for reliable connectivity.

Every new data centre needs land, power, fibre, cooling and operating support. In other words, the AI boom still depends on real assets that keep the digital economy moving.

That’s why Brookfield Infrastructure is so appealing. It’s not trying to be the next chipmaker. Instead, it owns the physical and increasingly essential infrastructure supporting that growing digital demand.

By way of example, think of all the telecom towers, data centres, fibre networks, and utilities required to support that demand. Those are finite hard assets that are hard to replicate.

Why Brookfield Infrastructure fits the moment

Brookfield Infrastructure is well known for its global infrastructure business spanning across multiple essential sectors and continents.

This gives investors diversification and long-term opportunity. That’s because Brookfield Infrastructure isn’t focused on one narrow lane. Instead, it offers exposure to the infrastructure assets that benefit from long-term demand across the economy.

More importantly, as demand for digital computing power rises, so too should the need for that data centre buildout.

That gives the company a different angle from most AI-linked stocks. This makes Brookfield Infrastructure more of an AI infrastructure stock than a traditional technology stock.

In short, Brookfield Infrastructure owns part of the system that makes the AI economy possible.

How that buildout could fuel growth

The company’s business model is simple. Brookfield Infrastructure buys, builds, operates, and sells assets over long periods. That in turn funds new investments in stronger growth areas, including digital infrastructure.

And that growth is already happening. Brookfield Infrastructure has continued to report solid growth, supported by inflation-linked contracts, capital recycling, and expansion across its operating businesses.

The data centre buildout gives Brookfield Infrastructure another long runway. Demand for AI infrastructure is rising quickly, and the capital required to support that data centre buildout is enormous.

As part of the broader Brookfield family, Brookfield Infrastructure has access to the capital, asset-management expertise, and global reach that few companies can match at scale.

Another opportunity is power.

AI data centres require massive amounts of electricity, and that demand is forcing companies to rethink energy supply, grid reliability, and transmission capacity.

That’s where Brookfield Infrastructure’s broader platform comes in. The company’s energy and utility assets are needed to support that growing demand. And as AI adoption expands, so too will the need for that infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure suits long-term investors

Brookfield Infrastructure appeals to investors who want AI exposure without buying a pure technology stock. It offers a more diversified way to participate in the data centre buildout while still benefiting from the broader portfolio of essential assets it already has.

For long-term investors, the data centre buildout could be one of the biggest infrastructure opportunities in years.

Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the top Canadian stocks positioned to help build it.