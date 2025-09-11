Member Login
Why This Steel Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors

Why This Steel Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors

If you’re hoping for income that lasts, then this basic material can be a lifesaver for any portfolio.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Metals

Key Points

  • Steel is essential for infrastructure and green projects, offering investors stability and long-term demand as the backbone of the economy.
  • Supply constraints in the steel industry mean potential for rising prices, yet many steel stocks remain undervalued and offer strong cash flow.
  • Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) provides leveraged exposure to steel with high dividends, low overhead, and no debt, ideal for long-term income seekers.

When it comes to finding basic materials, many investors might simply look to silver, gold, or other basic necessities. But there are so many hidden in plain sight. In fact, while steel might not have the flash of gold, it certainly has the stability — both figuratively and literally.

Steel is a steal

Steel is everywhere. From bridges to railways, wind turbines to electric vehicles (EVs), we can’t escape it! The product underpins our modern life, and when governments spend on infrastructure, or renewable projects ramp up, the demand for steel rises. It’s simply the backbone of the economy and perfect for long-term investors.

Even better? Supply is constrained. Sure, that doesn’t sound good, but for investors, it can mean there’s a gold mine to be had. The industry went through years of underinvestment, mill closures, and consolidation. Because of this, demand is only now on the rebound, and producers don’t have unlimited capacity to flood the market. So, tightening supply means higher prices.

Those higher prices don’t necessarily mean higher share prices. In fact, despite many steel companies offering up stable balance sheets, many are still undervalued. This can mean steel stocks trade at low earnings multiples compared to other growth industries, even with high cash flow. So, where should investors look?

Consider LIF

If you’re interested in steel, then there’s one stock to consider, and that’s Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF). LIF isn’t a miner, but it’s perfect for those wanting exposure to steel demand with the added benefit of a steady income. The stock doesn’t have high operating costs and risky expansion plans. Instead, it’s tied to the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC). Therefore, it earns money through a 7% royalty on every tonne IOC sells, a small per-tonne commission, and dividends from its 15% equity stake — the perfect low-cost, leveraged exposure.

Because of this, LIF has no debt, it also has very low overhead, and a clean balance sheet. In fact, almost all of the cash flows back out to shareholders as dividends. Right now, that dividend sits at 8%, offering a huge yield supported by long-life reserves in IOC. So, if you’re an investor looking for long-term growth, this is a strong option.

Now, it’s not perfect. The Income stream is cyclical, and the second quarter showed that when prices drop and IOC holds dividends, LIF’s cash flow takes a hit. Dividends also fluctuate quarter to quarter, with the company tied to IOC. But there is a trade-off. You get a high-yield pure-play steel stock without the price volatility.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking for lifetime income and growth from a stable, valuable stock, then LIF is one to consider. In fact, a $7,000 investment right now could bring in $560 in income every year!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LIF$28.07249$2.25$560Quarterly$6,994

So, if you want high dividends without the worry, especially as global demand kicks higher, the LIF is one of the best and most efficient ways to achieve that goal.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

