This Renewable Giant Could Power the Next Generation of Investors

Renewable stocks are some of the best long-term investments out there, so let’s get into why.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Renewable energy offers a strong investment opportunity, with Canada well-positioned to lead in hydropower, wind, solar, and tidal technologies.
  • Government backing and global demand for renewables present Canadian investors with stable, long-term revenue prospects.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners stands out with strategic partnerships, significant revenue growth, and a solid 6% dividend yield, making it a prime renewable energy investment.

Renewable energy is one of the best opportunities for future investors. Think of it this way. We’ve been through strong investments in coal, oil, and gas, and now it’s renewable energy’s turn.

So, let’s not only look at why renewable energy could be a strong Canadian investment, but also at one renewable stock that belongs on your watchlist.

Why renewable works

Canada is one of the best-positioned countries in the world when it comes to powering renewable energy sources. Hydropower already supplies about 60% of the country’s electricity; in fact, there’s enormous potential when it comes to wind, solar, and even tidal energy. The strong resource base also means Canadian companies can provide power not just to Canada, but also develop technologies to export. And that leaves Canadian investors with strong opportunities to back those firms exporting that tech.

And Ottawa? It’s backing this 100%. The federal and provincial governments have committed to net-zero targets, driving billions of dollars in funding, taxes, and regulatory changes to accelerate a shift from fossil fuels and fund growth for renewable projects with predictable long-term revenue streams. Again, sounds like a great investment opportunity waiting to happen.

The transition isn’t just underway; it’s expanding, and not only in Canada. The United States, the European Union, and other countries are pouring money into renewables and carbon reduction. Canadian companies can now simply plug into the demand. Therefore, now is the time to get in on a stable income that can last a lifetime, especially with a stock like Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Why BEP?

When it comes to long-term opportunities in renewable energy, BEP belongs front and centre. The renewable energy stock isn’t just another solar stock or something; it’s expanding with some of the largest companies in the world. And recent earnings demonstrate just how powerful these projects have been.

During its second quarter, revenue jumped over 14% year over year, with funds from operations (FFO) rising 10% to $371 million. Despite a net loss on paper, the core business of generating and selling renewable power remains strong and is only getting stronger. That’s especially from deals made with companies such as Hydro FrameWork with Alphabet for up to 3,000 megawatts of hydro capacity in the United States. Now, BEP is positioning itself as the go-to partner when companies want to scale out with clean power.

So, not only does this mean growth, it means long-term recurring income. The balance sheet shows that the income story, with BEP ending the quarter with $4.7 billion in liquidity. This came through selling mature projects, reinvesting in new opportunities, and growing even further without overextending itself. And a nice bonus? The energy stock holds a 6% dividend yield at writing, targeting 5% to 9% in annual growth payouts.

Bottom line

While BEP stock isn’t immune to risks, it certainly has rewards in its favour. It remains one of the clearest ways for Canadian investors to get exposed to renewable energy. The scale, diversification both in location and type of renewable energy, along with large-scale partnerships, make it a top-notch stock to consider on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

