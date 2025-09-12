Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

If you’re looking to create passive income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), dividend stocks have likely already come up. And they should! These are some of the easiest ways to create passive income, even when stock prices are down. While share prices can rebound, dividends remain constant. Yet among dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REIT) are particularly attractive. And among REITs? Healthcare real estate is an essential investment that won’t disappear.

Why healthcare real estate matters

Long-term healthcare real estate is an increasingly attractive and important part of the Canadian economy, especially for investors looking to balance steady dividend income with durable growth inside a TFSA. That’s because these investments offer a mix of demand from an aging population, income stability, and inflation protection.

Canada’s population is aging, becoming one of the strongest tailwinds of any sector out there on the TSX today. By 2040, nearly one in four Canadians will be over 65. Think about that. This drives the demand for senior housing, long-term care, medical office buildings, specialized facilities, anything related to aging Baby Boomers. And unlike retail or office real estate, healthcare demand is non-discretionary and resilient. That makes it practically recession-proof and safe in a TFSA for dividend income.

Furthermore, healthcare leases are long-term and tied to inflation, allowing cash flow to remain stable and even grow over time. Retirement residence and medical tenants typically sign these multi-year deals that are then supported by government funding, thus reducing vacancies. Add onto this the growth side, with developers and REITS expanding their portfolio to capture demand. All while asset recycling by selling mature properties and reinvesting in higher-yielding options. So, which is the best healthcare real estate to invest in today?

Consider SIA

If you’re considering a healthcare REIT, then Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) belongs on that list. The dividend stock is perfect for those wanting dependable income long term, all tied up in a TFSA. The healthcare REIT has been aggressive, expanding its footprint with more than $315 million in acquisitions during the second quarter of 2025 alone! Plus, another $60 million deal in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Strong 17.4% revenue growth and 21% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth also show the stock is both expanding and running operations efficiently.

In fact, Time Magazine recently touted Sienna as one of Canada’s Best Companies in 2025, showing the dividend stock is both going strong, as well as leading the industry. It’s now looking like a prime long-term investment, with scale, steady demand from demographic growth, improving financial health, and, of course, a dividend.

Now, about that dividend. Sienna currently offers a yield at about 5.2% as of writing. That’s attractive in any industry, never mind amongst REITs. And this stability exists even as the company improves its balance sheet, with debt-to-gross book value down 42.2%, and the average maturity extended to 6.3 years. Now, Sienna looks both lucrative and stable. For an investor with $7,000, an investment in this dividend stock could pay out $362 each year, or $30 each month!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIA $18.20 385 $0.94 $362 Quarterly $7,007

Bottom line

Our population is aging, but as with anything, this can offer up opportunities. With Sienna stock, you can gain access to a diversified strategy between retirement and care facilities. And in a TFSA, it’s ideal for Canadians seeking steady dividends along with capital appreciation on the TSX today.