Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

This dividend stock is a top investment, not only for income, but also stability from a long-term industry.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks, especially healthcare REITs, offer stable passive income, making them ideal for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).
  • Healthcare real estate benefits from Canada's aging population, providing recession-proof demand and long-term dividend stability.
  • Sienna Senior Living offers a strong 5.2% dividend yield, solid growth, and stability, making it a prime investment for healthcare real estate.

If you’re looking to create passive income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), dividend stocks have likely already come up. And they should! These are some of the easiest ways to create passive income, even when stock prices are down. While share prices can rebound, dividends remain constant. Yet among dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REIT) are particularly attractive. And among REITs? Healthcare real estate is an essential investment that won’t disappear.

Why healthcare real estate matters

Long-term healthcare real estate is an increasingly attractive and important part of the Canadian economy, especially for investors looking to balance steady dividend income with durable growth inside a TFSA. That’s because these investments offer a mix of demand from an aging population, income stability, and inflation protection.

Canada’s population is aging, becoming one of the strongest tailwinds of any sector out there on the TSX today. By 2040, nearly one in four Canadians will be over 65. Think about that. This drives the demand for senior housing, long-term care, medical office buildings, specialized facilities, anything related to aging Baby Boomers. And unlike retail or office real estate, healthcare demand is non-discretionary and resilient. That makes it practically recession-proof and safe in a TFSA for dividend income.

Furthermore, healthcare leases are long-term and tied to inflation, allowing cash flow to remain stable and even grow over time. Retirement residence and medical tenants typically sign these multi-year deals that are then supported by government funding, thus reducing vacancies. Add onto this the growth side, with developers and REITS expanding their portfolio to capture demand. All while asset recycling by selling mature properties and reinvesting in higher-yielding options. So, which is the best healthcare real estate to invest in today?

Consider SIA

If you’re considering a healthcare REIT, then Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) belongs on that list. The dividend stock is perfect for those wanting dependable income long term, all tied up in a TFSA. The healthcare REIT has been aggressive, expanding its footprint with more than $315 million in acquisitions during the second quarter of 2025 alone! Plus, another $60 million deal in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Strong 17.4% revenue growth and 21% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth also show the stock is both expanding and running operations efficiently.

In fact, Time Magazine recently touted Sienna as one of Canada’s Best Companies in 2025, showing the dividend stock is both going strong, as well as leading the industry. It’s now looking like a prime long-term investment, with scale, steady demand from demographic growth, improving financial health, and, of course, a dividend.

Now, about that dividend. Sienna currently offers a yield at about 5.2% as of writing. That’s attractive in any industry, never mind amongst REITs. And this stability exists even as the company improves its balance sheet, with debt-to-gross book value down 42.2%, and the average maturity extended to 6.3 years. Now, Sienna looks both lucrative and stable. For an investor with $7,000, an investment in this dividend stock could pay out $362 each year, or $30 each month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SIA$18.20385$0.94$362Quarterly$7,007

Bottom line

Our population is aging, but as with anything, this can offer up opportunities. With Sienna stock, you can gain access to a diversified strategy between retirement and care facilities. And in a TFSA, it’s ideal for Canadians seeking steady dividends along with capital appreciation on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stock still provide 5% dividend yields.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Telecom Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS is maybe the best way to create long-term income, especially for a safe and secure RRSP.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

| Sneha Nahata

These hidden gems have solid earnings and healthy cash flows that support their payouts and enable them to increase dividends…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Always Pay Out

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are safe bets given their steady earnings growth, sustainable payouts, and dividend growth history.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Overlooked TSX Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Telus is up 12% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Easy Canadian Stocks to Invest $500

| Demetris Afxentiou

New Investors! Kickstart your portfolio with $500 and these easy Canadian stocks to buy for long-term income today.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation continues to be higher for investors, along with interest rates, which makes this dividend stock a great option for…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in September

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian dividend stocks, and why these particular picks look like solid buying opportunities at this…

Read more »