Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

Peyto stock is a strong energy stock that isn’t just giving you cash now; it’s offering you cash for life.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Energy stocks provide reliable dividends due to constant demand and low operating costs after infrastructure is in place.
  • Peyto Exploration & Development has a strong balance sheet and efficient operations, making it a solid choice for dividend investors.
  • Peyto offers a high 7.2% dividend yield with growth potential, making it a strong investment in the energy sector.

When it comes to security in the last 150 years, energy stocks are the ones to beat. These companies are used for everything, from powering our homes to our vehicles and everything in between. And it’s why energy stocks can be the best way to fuel dividends for decades.

That’s why today we’re going to look at one dividend stock in the energy sector that promises to continue fuelling those dividends – one that intersects essential demand, strong cash flow, and long-life assets. So let’s get into it.

Why energy

First, let’s look at why energy is a great investment in the first place. The main reason? It’s not disappearing, ever. Whether we shift to renewable or stay on oil and gas, we need power, plain and simple. It’s simply a core to our global economies. This means energy companies can continue to count on steady baseline demand. That means reliable cash and dividends for investors.

And that sector is highly cash-rich. After big projects and infrastructure are in place, operating costs are relatively low compared to revenue. That’s especially true for pipelines, refineries, and power plants, which can run on and on for decades, spinning off free cash. Cash that goes to investors, usually through dividends.

Dividends tend to go hand in hand with these energy companies. Large producers and pipeline operators reward investors with sustainable payouts, raising them often. This can go on for up to 50 years with some companies! And while the world might be shifting, we’ll still need the basics to power our present. Yet these energy stocks now also have the opportunity to get in on renewables, providing even more growth opportunities for investors.

Peyto

All this leads into why investors might want to consider Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY). This energy stock has a long history of fuelling dividends, thanks to a strong balance sheet and low debt. The energy stock is focused on natural gas, which remains critical, as mentioned. What’s more, Peyto’s efficient production and strategic position mean it should keep the gas flowing through for years.

Clearly, the dividend stock is doing something right. Over the last year, Peyto saw its share price rise more than 7%, beating the S&P 500. Earnings also climbed about 71% year-over-year, with revenue up 35% to $968 million. Profit margins remain strong with a 34% net margin and 52% operating margin. This shows the efficiency of this energy stock.

What’s more, there’s plenty of reason to get in on the energy stock today. The dividend stock trades at just 11.1 times earnings, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 7.4. Therefore, the market expects the dividend stock to keep on rising. As for that dividend, it currently offers a 7.2% dividend yield! That means a $7,000 investment could bring in $504 in dividend income each and every year, or $42 every month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PEY$18.31382$1.32$504.24Monthly$6,997.42

Bottom line

All in all, this is an energy stock with a lot to look forward to. There’s a delicious dividend, supported by an 80% payout ratio, and operating cash flow to keep everything afloat. With energy still very much a part of our lives, particularly natural gas, Peyto stock is therefore a significantly strong investment for today’s Canadian investor.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This Renewable Giant Could Power the Next Generation of Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable stocks are some of the best long-term investments out there, so let's get into why.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its consistent dividend growth, healthy growth prospects, and cheaper valuation, CNQ would be an excellent buy right now.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Why Income Investors Are Returning to Energy Stocks

| Kay Ng

Income investors have been attracted by certain energy stocks that offer good dividend income. Is it too late to buy?

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Energy Stocks

This Small Energy Company Set Off a Bidding War: Should You Buy Before a Buyout?

| Andrew Button

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) has two larger oil companies courting it.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Energy Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of Canadian stocks can mitigate market volatility and deliver healthy returns if you hold for the long term.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

Why This Stock Could Be the Future of Canadian Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock might not seem like the future of clean energy, but don't let that fool you. Appearances can…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Could Be the Key to Lifelong Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock may be on the older side, but don't let that make you believe there's nothing in the…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Energy Stocks

This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for wealth that lasts a lifetime? Then consider Hydro One stock one of your best options.

Read more »