Who Knew? Billionaire Bill Ackman Quietly Owns These 2 Terrific Canadian Stocks

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another TSX Bill Ackman stock are worth buying while they’re still cheap.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Key Points

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square holds Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN), two Canadian names I see as value‑rich picks to watch into year‑end. QSR is cheap (~11.1× forward P/E) with a ~4% yield and turnaround catalysts across Tim Hortons/Burger King, while Brookfield (~13.5× forward P/E) is a capital‑compounding alternative‑asset manager trading near highs but still showing upside.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management is one of the best smart money folks to follow closely, not just because he’s got an impressive track record of gains, but because he’s taken a liking to some Canadian businesses over the years. Undoubtedly, two standout TSX stocks in the Bill Ackman portfolio are noteworthy as we head into the year’s end. In this piece, we’ll examine the two Canadian stocks that I believe are rich in value this September.

Undoubtedly, just because Bill Ackman owns shares of a firm doesn’t mean you should follow him in without putting in your own due diligence. At the end of the day, there’s no excuse for not putting in all the homework before buying shares of a firm. While Ackman is focused on discovering value, his Canadian holdings, I believe, are worth a second look, especially since it’s quite rare for Canadian names to get as much love from the big hedge funds south of the border.

Though Ackman has a rich history as an activist investor (who buys a big stake while pushing for change at the upper levels), Pershing Square seems to be content with a more passive role as an investor. Thus far, Ackman’s non-activist investment approach has paid rich dividends, especially when it comes to his Canadian holdings. As we head into year’s end, I think these quiet Canadian Bill Ackman stocks could be worth nibbling into, whether you’re seeking value or dividend growth.

Restaurant Brands International

Ackman has held onto shares of fast-food firm Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) for many years now. And while the quick-serve restaurant play has not been the best performer in the Pershing Square portfolio, the firm has continued to pay (and grow) its dividend. Currently hovering around 4% after plunging by more than 23% from all-time highs, I find QSR stock to be one of the deeper value bets within the Ackman portfolio. Indeed, Tim Hortons came up short on the front of profits in the latest quarter, thanks in part to heftier expenses.

With new menu items such as the Protein Latte, which should appeal to protein-hungry Millennials, and other efforts to turn the tide, I certainly wouldn’t sleep on the legendary Canadian chain’s weakness.

Combined with the global growth potential of Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs, and QSR stock looks oversold and severely undervalued at 11.1 times forward price to earnings (P/E). You’re getting four powerful brands for a really low price. Perhaps there’s a reason why Ackman’s sticking with QSR despite posting a mere 19% in the last five years.

Brookfield Corp.

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) has been powering strong gains of late, now up 97% in two years. Indeed, the legendary Canadian alternative asset manager still looks to have room to run as it moves on from its first-half dip.

Now close to all-time highs, I wouldn’t hesitate to follow Ackman by picking up a few shares, especially as the real asset heavyweight looks to keep pursuing opportunities within the space. Indeed, some analysts view Brookfield as a capital compounder, and it’s not hard to see why.

At 13.5 times forward P/E, BN shares also look way too cheap to ignore at these levels. As Brookfield looks to pursue more artificial intelligence (AI) projects, perhaps Wall Street may still underestimate the cash cow at a pivotal moment in the generative AI uprising.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

